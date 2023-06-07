Forestry equipment fire spreads to nearby grass and logs in Highland wildfire scare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Forestry equipment fire spreads to nearby grass and logs in Highland wildfire scare

The fire began on Tuesday night near the hamlet of Clunes.

By Cameron Roy
Fire teams were called to another fire in the Highlands last night.
Fire teams were called to another fire in the Highlands last night.

A burning piece of forestry equipment sparked a fire in the grass and logs near a Highland hamlet.

Fire crews were called to Clunes, about 20 minutes from Spean Bridge, at around 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Fire crews from Fort William, Spean Bridge and Fort Augustus all attended the scene.

A large vehicle was on fire, which had spread to grassland nearby and a log pile.

Two small hose reel jets and breathing apparatus were used to put out the flames.

In a post on social media, the Spean Bridge community response unit said they helped provide running hoses to give a constant supply of water to the other crews.

Fort William Fire Station responded by writing: “Teamwork – thanks for the help.”

The stop message was received by the control room at 1.05am today.

Is climate change making Highland wildfires a bigger risk?

The fire has raised concerns that if it was not put out promptly, it could have escalated to yet another wildfire in the Highlands.

The recent wildfire in Cannich, which remains burning 10 days after it was first reported, has a burn perimeter of just over 11 miles.

The size of the Cannich wildfire has raised concerns amongst Highlanders. Image: Simon McLaughlin, RSPB Scotland.

Last week, a wildfire academic told The Press and Journal wildfires are becoming more frequent and spreading faster due to more heatwaves.

On Sunday, Green MSP Maggie Chapman warned that Highland wildfires are now “the new normal”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Environment

Loch Fleet one of the sites earmarked for funding by the Scottish Marine Environment Enhancement Fund.
Projects across the Highlands and Shetland benefit from £3.2m marine environment fund
The Bikery in Huntly, with project coordinator Laura Mitchell May 30th 2023. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Get a bike for as little as £60 at Huntly's community bike shop
Two firefighters viewed from behind hosing down an area already damaged by a wildfire as smoke rises.
Extreme wildfire risk: Warnings issued across Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire for weekend
Image of washed up carcass of an unknown animal on Donmouth Beach, dog pawprints can be seen around the washed-up animal
Washed-up animal on Donmouth Beach sparks concern due to nearby dog footprints
The A96, just east of Insch. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
'It's a glorified farm track': Readers react to 10 worst A96 sections
5
Medics tried to keep the dolphins calm until they were returned to the sea. Image: Aberdeenshire Drone Services.
Video: Two dolphins returned to sea after becoming stranded at Fraserburgh beach
Vegan activists met in Aberdeen city centre for National Animal Rights Day. Image: Rebecca Knowles.
Vegan activists hold National Animal Rights Day event in Aberdeen city centre
North East MSP Maggie Chapman asked the Scottish Government and the UK Government to support the fire services fight against wildfires following the Cannich fire. Image: Simon McLaughlin, RSPB Scotland and Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson,
Green MSP Maggie Chapman warns Highland wildfires are 'the new normal'
2
Ginger Gairdner: Why I've had a stand-offish relationship with roses
The wildfire at Cannich has been ongoing since Sunday. Image: Simon McLaughlin / RSPB Scotland.
'It's a wildlife catastrophe': Highland rescue prepares to help injured animals from Cannich wildfire

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]