Forestry equipment fire spreads to nearby grass and logs in Highland wildfire scare

A burning piece of forestry equipment sparked a fire in the grass and logs near a Highland hamlet.

Fire crews were called to Clunes, about 20 minutes from Spean Bridge, at around 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Fire crews from Fort William, Spean Bridge and Fort Augustus all attended the scene.

A large vehicle was on fire, which had spread to grassland nearby and a log pile.

Two small hose reel jets and breathing apparatus were used to put out the flames.

In a post on social media, the Spean Bridge community response unit said they helped provide running hoses to give a constant supply of water to the other crews.

Fort William Fire Station responded by writing: “Teamwork – thanks for the help.”

The stop message was received by the control room at 1.05am today.

Is climate change making Highland wildfires a bigger risk?

The fire has raised concerns that if it was not put out promptly, it could have escalated to yet another wildfire in the Highlands.

The recent wildfire in Cannich, which remains burning 10 days after it was first reported, has a burn perimeter of just over 11 miles.

Last week, a wildfire academic told The Press and Journal wildfires are becoming more frequent and spreading faster due to more heatwaves.

On Sunday, Green MSP Maggie Chapman warned that Highland wildfires are now “the new normal”.