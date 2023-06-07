Extreme wildfire risk: Warnings issued across Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire for weekend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wildfire warnings have been upgraded to “extreme” in the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray as firefighters continue to battle the huge Cannich blaze.

A nationwide “very high” alert has been extended through the weekend amidst a dry period across the country.

The response to the Cannich fire, north-west of Inverness, has continued today – 10 days after crews were first called to the scene.

The warning comes as temperatures as forecast to top 20C across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire at the weekend.

Where are the wildfire warnings?

The fire service has upgraded the wildfire warning to “red extreme” for some parts of the Highlands, specifically the areas south of Nairn and surrounding Loch Ness.

Meanwhile, an “amber extreme” warning has been issued for the rest of the Highlands, all of Moray and inland Aberdeenshire.

Only the East Coast, Caithness and the Western Isles are in the lower “very high” warning zone while the risk in Orkney and Shetland is “low, moderate or high”.

The current warnings are due to remain in place until Saturday.

Meanwhile, 30 firefighters continue to tackle the blaze at Cannich, which covers an area of about six square miles.

Carelessness can lead to wildfire disaster

Fire crews have urged members of the public to take care while enjoying the outdoors at the weekend.

With temperatures due to top 20C across much of the north and north-east, the smallest spark can lead to an emergency.

It is believed the Cannich wildfire may have been started by wild camping.

Last night, an issue with forestry machinery near Loch Lochy spread to the surrounding area with worries it could have gone further.

Station commander John Harvey said: “We know that many people will be hoping to enjoy the outdoors when the weather is good, but we urge everyone to make sure that they don’t increase the chance of wildfire.

“That means being aware of the risks and following the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

“Wild and grass fires can start by the careless disposal of cigarettes and barbecues or campfires left unattended.

“They then have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land, wildlife and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.”

“During this time of the year, many firefighters across Scotland are preparing to actively tackle wildfires as they work to protect our communities.”