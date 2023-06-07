Extreme wildfire risk: Warnings issued across Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire for weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Extreme wildfire risk: Warnings issued across Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire for weekend

Members of the public have been urged to take care in the outdoors at the weekend with temperatures due to top 20C.

By David Mackay
Two firefighters viewed from behind hosing down an area already damaged by a wildfire as smoke rises.
Firefighters across the north are braced for more wildfires. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Wildfire warnings have been upgraded to “extreme” in the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray as firefighters continue to battle the huge Cannich blaze.

A nationwide “very high” alert has been extended through the weekend amidst a dry period across the country.

The response to the Cannich fire, north-west of Inverness, has continued today – 10 days after crews were first called to the scene.

The warning comes as temperatures as forecast to top 20C across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire  at the weekend.

Where are the wildfire warnings?

Map showing wildfire risk areas across Scotland.
The current wildfire risk warnings from the fire service. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

The fire service has upgraded the wildfire warning to “red extreme” for some parts of the Highlands, specifically the areas south of Nairn and surrounding Loch Ness.

Meanwhile, an “amber extreme” warning has been issued for the rest of the Highlands, all of Moray and inland Aberdeenshire.

Only the East Coast, Caithness and the Western Isles are in the lower “very high” warning zone while the risk in Orkney and Shetland is “low, moderate or high”.

The current warnings are due to remain in place until Saturday.

Meanwhile, 30 firefighters continue to tackle the blaze at Cannich, which covers an area of about six square miles.

Carelessness can lead to wildfire disaster

Fire crews have urged members of the public to take care while enjoying the outdoors at the weekend.

With temperatures due to top 20C across much of the north and north-east, the smallest spark can lead to an emergency.

It is believed the Cannich wildfire may have been started by wild camping.

Last night, an issue with forestry machinery near Loch Lochy spread to the surrounding area with worries it could have gone further.

View of Cannich wildfire from a helicopter, showing smoke rising above trees with a powerline running through the forest.
The size of the Cannich wildfire has raised concerns amongst Highlanders. Image: Simon McLaughlin, RSPB Scotland.

Station commander John Harvey said: “We know that many people will be hoping to enjoy the outdoors when the weather is good, but we urge everyone to make sure that they don’t increase the chance of wildfire.

“That means being aware of the risks and following the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

“Wild and grass fires can start by the careless disposal of cigarettes and barbecues or campfires left unattended.

“They then have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land, wildlife and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.”

“During this time of the year, many firefighters across Scotland are preparing to actively tackle wildfires as they work to protect our communities.”

Does climate change mean the Highlands will see more wildfires like Cannich?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Environment

Loch Fleet one of the sites earmarked for funding by the Scottish Marine Environment Enhancement Fund.
Projects across the Highlands and Shetland benefit from £3.2m marine environment fund
Firefighters across the north are braced for more wildfires. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Get a bike for as little as £60 at Huntly's community bike shop
Firefighters across the north are braced for more wildfires. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Forestry equipment fire spreads to nearby grass and logs in Highland wildfire scare
Image of washed up carcass of an unknown animal on Donmouth Beach, dog pawprints can be seen around the washed-up animal
Washed-up animal on Donmouth Beach sparks concern due to nearby dog footprints
Firefighters across the north are braced for more wildfires. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'It's a glorified farm track': Readers react to 10 worst A96 sections
5
Firefighters across the north are braced for more wildfires. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Video: Two dolphins returned to sea after becoming stranded at Fraserburgh beach
Firefighters across the north are braced for more wildfires. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Vegan activists hold National Animal Rights Day event in Aberdeen city centre
Firefighters across the north are braced for more wildfires. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Green MSP Maggie Chapman warns Highland wildfires are 'the new normal'
2
Ginger Gairdner: Why I've had a stand-offish relationship with roses
Firefighters across the north are braced for more wildfires. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'It's a wildlife catastrophe': Highland rescue prepares to help injured animals from Cannich wildfire

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]