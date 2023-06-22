SSEN extends consultation on controversial plans to turn Mearns countryside into substation for second time

SSEN has extended its consultation on controversial substation plans in the Mearns countryside by another five weeks.

The decision comes after the Save Our Mearns campaign group rallied against the proposals.

Campaigners believe the development will “ruin” the tranquility and look of the countryside – made famous by Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s Sunset Song.

SSEN has proposed two substations at Fiddes and Tealing, which will form part of a project for a new 188ft pylon line between Kintore Fiddes, and Tealing.

Consultations were initially set to close on June 9, but were initially extended to June 23.

SSEN announces last-minute extension

However, on the evening before the deadline was due to run out, SSEN announced it had been extended for a second time.

The deadline has been set to Friday, July 28.

It said they hope the decision to extend will allow everyone to make their views heard.

The substation at Fiddes will be around 2,300ft by 2,300ft, or 120 acres, the same size as the Blackhillock substation near Keith – which was the largest substation in the UK when it was built in 2019.

SSEN said since its initial consultation events, the project team has been undertaking “significant engagement” on the project from a wide range of stakeholders.

On June 9, Mairi Gougeon SNP MSP for Angus North and Mearns and Conservative Andrew Bowie MP for West Aberdeenshire met with senior representatives of the electricity firm to discuss the community’s concerns.

A repeated complaint that has been lodged against the firm is that the community has not been properly informed about the proposals.

Many residents have expressed concerns the meetings were more of a “box-ticking exercise” and claimed the very detailed plans made it look like SSEN’s decision has already been made.

SSEN welcomes more feedback on consultation

SSEN has encouraged people to get in touch directly with them through its consultation portal.

A spokesperson for SSEN said: “The proposals are essential to help meet the UK and Scottish Government 2030 climate change targets, as well as help secure the country’s energy independence.

“We thank everyone who has shared their feedback with us so far, which will be carefully considered as we further refine our proposals for this essential project.”

Last week, SSEN Transmission published an initial response to the consultation feedback received so far, addressing some of the key themes which were identified.

Once the feedback period closes, a detailed report on consultation will also be published to explain how feedback has been considered to inform the more detailed network design.