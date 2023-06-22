SSEN extends consultation on controversial plans to turn Mearns countryside into substation for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Environment

SSEN extends consultation on controversial plans to turn Mearns countryside into substation for second time

The announcement of yet another extension comes as the Save Our Mearns group continues its campaign.

By Cameron Roy
The plans will turn parts of the picturesque Mearns countryside into electrical substations with an overhead line passing through. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.


SSEN has extended its consultation on controversial substation plans in the Mearns countryside by another five weeks.

The decision comes after the Save Our Mearns campaign group rallied against the proposals.

Campaigners believe the development will “ruin” the tranquility and look of the countryside – made famous by Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s Sunset Song.

SSEN has proposed two substations at Fiddes and Tealing, which will form part of a project for a new 188ft pylon line between Kintore Fiddes, and Tealing.

Consultations were initially set to close on June 9, but were initially extended to June 23.

SSEN’s proposals for east coast infrastructure. Image: SSEN.

SSEN announces last-minute extension

However, on the evening before the deadline was due to run out, SSEN announced it had been extended for a second time.

The deadline has been set to Friday, July 28.

It said they hope the decision to extend will allow everyone to make their views heard.

The substation at Fiddes will be around 2,300ft by 2,300ft, or 120 acres, the same size as the Blackhillock substation near Keith – which was the largest substation in the UK when it was built in 2019.

The Blackhillock substation is located near Keith. Image: DC Thomson.

SSEN said since its initial consultation events, the project team has been undertaking “significant engagement” on the project from a wide range of stakeholders.

On June 9, Mairi Gougeon SNP MSP for Angus North and Mearns and Conservative Andrew Bowie MP for West Aberdeenshire met with senior representatives of the electricity firm to discuss the community’s concerns.

North-east politicians meeting with SSEN officers, Image: Mairi Gougeon and Andrew Bowie.

A repeated complaint that has been lodged against the firm is that the community has not been properly informed about the proposals.

Many residents have expressed concerns the meetings were more of a “box-ticking exercise” and claimed the very detailed plans made it look like SSEN’s decision has already been made.

SSEN welcomes more feedback on consultation

SSEN has encouraged people to get in touch directly with them through its consultation portal.

A spokesperson for SSEN said: “The proposals are essential to help meet the UK and Scottish Government 2030 climate change targets, as well as help secure the country’s energy independence.

“We thank everyone who has shared their feedback with us so far, which will be carefully considered as we further refine our proposals for this essential project.”

Last week, SSEN Transmission published an initial response to the consultation feedback received so far, addressing some of the key themes which were identified.

Once the feedback period closes, a detailed report on consultation will also be published to explain how feedback has been considered to inform the more detailed network design.

