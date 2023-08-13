Ginger Gairdner: Why some plants are best left in warmer climes!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Ginger Gairdner: Why some plants are best left in warmer climes!

Brian Cunningham has been on a family holiday to Croatia where he took an interest in local plant life

By Brian Cunningham
Brian Cunningham has been on a family holiday to Croatia where he took an interest in local plant life

This year for our family holiday we decided to take a break from our norm and head into Europe and the city of Split, Croatia.

This was a longer haul from our usual staycations, with the effects of our changing climate becoming ever more visible through warmer temperatures and either longer spells of dry weather or heavy rain when it does come.

I’ll be upping my efforts to garden more sustainably to try and help compensate for our travels.

What grows well in Croatia?

Full of museums and culture with the historic Palace of Diocletian built over 1700 years ago – a UNESCO world heritage site, along with the friendly hospitality of the locals – it truly was an amazing experience.

Despite this being a break, of course I was never going to miss out on an opportunity to see how the Croatians like to garden on the Adriatic coast.

Split waterfront and Marjan hill aerial view,

As we left the airport and drove through the streets of the nearest town, the first plant I recognised in the gardens of the red-roofed homes was mature specimens of the gnarly, stump shaped olive tree.

Funny how I know this plant as it’s often seen for sale in Scotland.

Yet I’ve never tried to grow one as my brain is tuned NOT to waste my money on it.

Unless you’ve found a sweet spot in the country where you have the conditions that this plant requires to be kept alive, let alone produce an actual olive, then best leave it in the Mediterranean climate where it grows best.

I also came to recognise the block plantations growing on the hillside where the crops will be picked for the jars we buy at home.

I was pleased to see the plants in this region in good health as my holiday week went on as in other parts of the southern Mediterranean, millions of olive trees have succumbed to the disease Xylella.

Has plant disease been spotted in the UK?

So far this has not been detected in the UK which if it is, has the potential to affect many of our favourites such as Rosemary, Lavender and the flowering Cherry.

The strongest way it can enter our country is through plants imported into the country.

Us gardeners have a responsibility not to sneak plants home with us in our luggage after holidaying abroad.

Don’t sneak plants into the UK in airport luggage

Instead take a photo and purchase one from our own plant growers.

What else caught Brian’s eye in Croatia?

My eyes were now everywhere scanning over the green and rocky mountain landscape.

But it was the white, pink and reds of Nerium oleander growing in the central reservation of the motorway that next caught my eye.

A shrub or small tree this was another plant commonly seen in gardens and in the street borders beside Geranium, the variegated foliage and pink flowered Tulbaghia and Agapanthus adding so much colour.

The most spectacular sight on the waterfront along with an avenue of exotic, aged palm trees.

Split, Croatia. Image: Brian Cunningham

The only time I have grown this was in a garden with the luxury of a greenhouse with enough heating to keep the temperature above freezing.

There was so many familiar plants I was beginning to see growing outdoors that we also grow back home with some winter protection including bay trees, grapes and the most exciting of all huge, hand shaped leaves of fig trees absolutely laden with developing fruits.

To produce a good crop in Scotland I have the variety ‘Brown Turkey’ fan trained up against a wall in the greenhouse.

You can also grow outdoors in a container to give a tropical feeling to your garden bringing indoors over the winter months.

Split, Croatia

Succulent Agave growing out of cracks in rocks, vibrant colourful bracts from Bouganvillea climbing outside up cream coloured walls, the classic Mediterranean tall and columnar Italian cypress conifer and pots of geranium and purple foliaged Tradescantia growing in window boxes, I saw them all in such a picturesque setting I had only seen before in magazines.

What were Brian’s most exciting finds?

My most exciting finds were at the naturally beautiful Plitvicka Lakes National Park most known for their spectacular waterfalls.

A favourite late summer plant of mine the Cyclamen which I’ve never seen growing naturally before and here I did on the woodland floor in gaps between trees.

Then I was stunned to see a Smokebush, Cotinus coggyria in flower.

I just wasn’t expecting to see this garden plant growing naturally here so I doubled then tripled checked to be sure that I was looking at the right plant.

Finally I’ve seen Mistletoe.

It’s a semi-parasitic plant needing another for it to live on, to be fair it was daughter that spotted it first looking like a nest in the skeleton of a dead ash tree that has been killed by disease.

Arriving back home

All good holidays must come to an end arriving back home to the cooler temperatures and a feeling of moisture in the air, desperate to see how my garden was looking after my time away.

Thankfully my summer tubs and Coleus plants growing in the glasshouse had been cared for by a kind neighbour but the beech hedge seems to have doubled in growth and now desperately needs cut along with the grass, meadow needs topped and the teasel has blown over in the winds.

It was good to be home.

More from Environment

The A96 runs through the Tyrebagger Forest which was badly hit by Storm Arwen. Image: Google Maps.
Forestry works could lead to delays on A96 for a week starting August 15
Moray Council suggests residents should bin wild dead birds, even if they are suspected to have been infected with bird flu. Image: DC Thomson.
What should you do if you find dead birds in Moray?
(L-R) George Baxter, Kate Forbes and Yvonne Crook at the launch of Highland Renewables. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
World first for Highlands as tourism and renewables come together in 'unusual, strange and…
Blue green algae.
Vomit-inducing toxic algae discovered at loch near Inverness
The Princess Royal will be in Aberdeen to open the new South Harbour. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Princess Royal to officially open Aberdeen's South Harbour next month
A merman is proposed to join a mermaid in a Highland village.
Merman proposed to join Mermaid of the North as attraction on the NC500
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Shell St Fergus Gas Plant in Peterhead. Pic: Euan Duff/PA Wire
Rishi Sunak wants to ‘max out’ North Sea oil and gas development
Shiant Islands bothy
New appeal to install eco-friendly bothies on uninhabited Shiant Islands
Wounded salmon at Bakkafrost Scotland's Portree fish farm. Image: Don Staniford
Welfare charity 'satisfied' with Skye fish farm after 'zombie salmon' complaint
Highlands Supports Refugees want people to donate their unwanted camping gear. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Belladrum campers urged to drop unwanted tents at refugee charity's collection point

Conversation