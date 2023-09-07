Scotland’s famous snow patch The Sphinx melts away for the fifth time in six years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland’s famous snow patch The Sphinx melts away for the fifth time in six years

The disappearance of the snow patch in the Cairngorms has become more and more frequent in recent years.

By Ross Hempseed
Iain Cameron with The Sphinx snow patch before it disappeared
Iain Cameron with The Sphinx before it disappeared. Image: Iain Cameron.

A snow patch in the Cairngorms has disappeared for the fifth time in six years and the 10th in 300 years.

Known as the Sphinx, the snow patch forms inside a sheltered area on Braeriach in the Cairngorm mountains.

The patch has been monitored closely for hundreds of years but has been disappearing more frequently in recent years.

Before 2017, the snow patch had only melted away a handful of times in nearly 300 years.

However, in the last six years the Sphynx has melted five times.

Iain Cameron a snow expert who monitors the condition of the Sphinx confirmed it had melted away earlier this week.

Posting to social media Mr Cameron said it was ” a sad day”, with images showing a empty space where the snow patch would usually lie.

He said: “It is with a heavy heart I report that as of today the Sphinx has gone again.

“What 100 years ago was considered to be a permanent feature of our hills has vanished for the 10th time. Five of these have been since 2017.”

The UK is currently experiencing high temperatures and heatwave conditions, mostly in England.

Conversation