Scotland’s famous snow patch The Sphinx melts away for the fifth time in six years

A snow patch in the Cairngorms has disappeared for the fifth time in six years and the 10th in 300 years.

Known as the Sphinx, the snow patch forms inside a sheltered area on Braeriach in the Cairngorm mountains.

The patch has been monitored closely for hundreds of years but has been disappearing more frequently in recent years.

Before 2017, the snow patch had only melted away a handful of times in nearly 300 years.

However, in the last six years the Sphynx has melted five times.

Iain Cameron a snow expert who monitors the condition of the Sphinx confirmed it had melted away earlier this week.

Posting to social media Mr Cameron said it was ” a sad day”, with images showing a empty space where the snow patch would usually lie.

Iain Cameron (@theiaincameron) September 6, 2023

He said: “It is with a heavy heart I report that as of today the Sphinx has gone again.

“What 100 years ago was considered to be a permanent feature of our hills has vanished for the 10th time. Five of these have been since 2017.”

The UK is currently experiencing high temperatures and heatwave conditions, mostly in England.