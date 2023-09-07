Owners HC One looking for ‘solution’ for 40-bed care home near Fort William

HC One has said it looking to find “a solution” for the future of Moss Park care home near Fort William.

The operator said it was working with Highland Council and NHS Highland to “proactively” find a future in providing high-quality care in Lochaber.

However, workers at the 40-bed residential home in Caol say the home has been sold – but do not know the name of the new owner.

HC One was the owner of Home Farm before NHS Highland took over management of the facility on Skye.

HC One is the largest care home provider in the UK

The company is Britain’s largest care home operator, with more than 275 care homes across England, Scotland and Wales specialising in dementia, nursing and residential care for older people.

In the north, among its portfolio HC One owns Hamewith Lodge Care Home in Aberdeen, Blar Buidhe Care Home in Lewis, as well as Cradlehall Care Home in Inverness.

The operator announced the closure of the 39-bed home Castle Gardens in Invergordon in March, blaming staff shortages.

On behalf of several care home workers, one said: “Moss Park Care Home is under offer and a deal has been agreed.

“Unknown buyer at present.”

However, a spokeswoman for HC One Scotland did not confirm a sale.

She said: “We are committed to ensuring that people have access to high-quality care that meets their needs.

“HC-One, NHS Highland and The Highland Council continue to work proactively together to find a solution to how high-quality care can be delivered at Moss Park in a sustainable way going forward and we are exploring all options to ensure the continued availability of these services.”

Why are care homes closing?

Care homes in the Highlands are being hardest hit because of the area’s older population and a high number of small and rural care homes, some of which are being put up for sale.

Industry leaders said it was “increasingly not sustainable” for charities and small family-run businesses to run the vital facilities.

They highlighted the impact of Brexit on staffing and a lack of government support.