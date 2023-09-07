Owners HC One looking for ‘solution’ for 40-bed care home near Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owners HC One looking for ‘solution’ for 40-bed care home near Fort William

HC One said it was working with NHS Highland and Highland Council to find a way forward.

By Louise Glen
Moss Park Care Home in Caol is currently run by HC-One. Image: Googlemaps.
HC One has said it looking to find “a solution” for the future of Moss Park care home near Fort William.

The operator said it was working with Highland Council and NHS Highland to “proactively” find a future in providing high-quality care in Lochaber.

However, workers at the 40-bed residential home in Caol say the home has been sold – but do not know the name of the new owner.

HC One was the owner of Home Farm before NHS Highland took over management of the facility on Skye.

HC One is the largest care home provider in the UK

The company is Britain’s largest care home operator, with more than 275 care homes across England, Scotland and Wales specialising in dementia, nursing and residential care for older people.

In the north, among its portfolio HC One owns Hamewith Lodge Care Home in Aberdeen, Blar Buidhe Care Home in Lewis, as well as Cradlehall Care Home in Inverness.

The operator announced the closure of the 39-bed home Castle Gardens in Invergordon in March, blaming staff shortages.

Home Farm care home on Skye that was owned by HC One during Covid.
On behalf of several care home workers, one said: “Moss Park Care Home is under offer and a deal has been agreed.

“Unknown buyer at present.”

However, a spokeswoman for HC One Scotland did not confirm a sale.

She said: “We are committed to ensuring that people have access to high-quality care that meets their needs.

“HC-One, NHS Highland and The Highland Council continue to work proactively together to find a solution to how high-quality care can be delivered at Moss Park in a sustainable way going forward and we are exploring all options to ensure the continued availability of these services.”

Why are care homes closing?

Care homes in the Highlands are being hardest hit because of the area’s older population and a high number of small and rural care homes, some of which are being put up for sale.

Industry leaders said it was “increasingly not sustainable” for charities and small family-run businesses to run the vital facilities.

They highlighted the impact of Brexit on staffing and a lack of government support.

 

