Loganair soars to the top by winning domestic airline of the year… AGAIN

Loganair has been named Domestic Airline of the Year by the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA).

The Scottish airline employs more than 85o people and operates a fleet of 38 aircraft, carrying over 1.5 million passengers a year.

They have a network of 95 routes including both Aberdeen and Inverness Airport.

Now the airline is celebrating once again as the announcement has marked the end of “a successful year”, says boss Jonathan Hinkles.

He said: “Winning the SPAA Domestic Airline of the Year award for the second year in a row is a tremendous achievement, and it’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team.”

Second win for the airline in few weeks

It comes just weeks after Loganair was named Airline of the Year for 2023 by the European Regional Airline Association (ERA).

The airline was honoured in recognition of its “impressive performance” in returning to profitability following the pandemic, whilst at the same time improving terms for its staff.

Being one of the few airlines flying daily throughout the pandemic, this seems to have helped take them to new heights.

Meanwhile, a Shetland designer previously said that Loganair are losing the faith of islanders after their Shetland-bound flight suffered a fault.

Last week, Rod Kelly told the P&J that he received little or no communication from the airline after his plane was grounded due to a technical fault.

The 66-year-old freelance designer was one of 12 passengers left waiting at Heathrow Airport after the 9.45am LM0622 Heathrow to Sumburgh flight, via Dundee, was cancelled.

After sitting by the aircraft for around an hour, passengers were taken back to terminal two where they were instructed to pass back through security.

The designer said the ordeal became very stressful very quickly as he claims people were left clueless as to their next move.