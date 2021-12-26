Invergordon man Paul MacCulloch reported missing from Highland town

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man from Invergordon has been reported missing after last being seen in the Highland town at midnight on December 25.

Paul MacCulloch, 32, was last spotted walking in the direction of the Polish monument.

This missing person has been found safe and well. Read more here.

Sergeant Nicola Macdonald of Alness Police said: “We are increasingly concerned about Mr MacCulloch who has now been missing overnight.

“This is completely out of character.”