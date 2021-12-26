Invergordon man Paul MacCulloch reported missing from Highland town By Craig Munro December 26, 2021, 4:41 pm Updated: December 26, 2021, 7:37 pm Paul MacCulloch from Invergordon. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man from Invergordon has been reported missing after last being seen in the Highland town at midnight on December 25. Paul MacCulloch, 32, was last spotted walking in the direction of the Polish monument. This missing person has been found safe and well. Read more here. Sergeant Nicola Macdonald of Alness Police said: “We are increasingly concerned about Mr MacCulloch who has now been missing overnight. “This is completely out of character.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing Invergordon man Paul MacCulloch found safe and well Peter Mackay reported missing on Christmas day has been found When more than 900 jobs were lost in Invergordon smelter’s crushing Christmas closure Robin Green, 75, reported missing from Aberdeen