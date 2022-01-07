Loganair search for unique song to mark 60th anniversary

An error occurred. Please try again.

Loganair is calling upon musicians in the north and north-east to help them mark their diamond anniversary by creating a unique song.

The company was founded on February 1 1962.

The airline’s first flight took to the skies from Dundee Airport bound for Edinburgh in October the following year.

Loganair has now grown to become the largest regional airline in the UK, serving multiple international destinations including Denmark and Norway.

Officials are now calling on local musicians to create a unique song as part of a new competition to celebrate the airline’s milestone anniversary.

The winning entry will then be produced for a video which will debut on Loganair’s 60th anniversary.

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s chief commercial officer, said: “Celebrating 60 years is a truly remarkable milestone and it’s humbling to reflect on our history as we continue to invest and look ahead to the next 60 years.

“We are in the business of connecting people so it’s fitting to call upon our network to create a soundtrack for our celebratory video. We can’t wait to listen to the talented submissions over the coming weeks.”

Through the video, the airline hopes to celebrate its heritage and pay tribute to all of the special moments it has shared with customers; connecting people across the UK, bringing loved ones together and allowing businesses to grow.

The airline is looking for a song from a local artist across its UK network that puts the customer at the heart of its 60-year history.

Entrants have until Wednesday January 19 before the winner is selected, netting a £1,000 cash prize.

Entries can be uploaded on their website.