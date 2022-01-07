Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Loganair search for unique song to mark 60th anniversary

By Michelle Henderson
January 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail

Loganair is calling upon musicians in the north and north-east to help them mark their diamond anniversary by creating a unique song.

The company was founded on February 1 1962.

The airline’s first flight took to the skies from Dundee Airport bound for Edinburgh in October the following year.

Loganair has now grown to become the largest regional airline in the UK, serving multiple international destinations including Denmark and Norway.

Officials are now calling on local musicians to create a unique song as part of a new competition to celebrate the airline’s milestone anniversary.

The winning entry will then be produced for a video which will debut on Loganair’s 60th anniversary.

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s chief commercial officer, said: “Celebrating 60 years is a truly remarkable milestone and it’s humbling to reflect on our history as we continue to invest and look ahead to the next 60 years.

“We are in the business of connecting people so it’s fitting to call upon our network to create a soundtrack for our celebratory video. We can’t wait to listen to the talented submissions over the coming weeks.”

Through the video, the airline hopes to celebrate its heritage and pay tribute to all of the special moments it has shared with customers; connecting people across the UK, bringing loved ones together and allowing businesses to grow.

The airline is looking for a song from a local artist across its UK network that puts the customer at the heart of its 60-year history.

Entrants have until Wednesday January 19 before the winner is selected, netting a £1,000 cash prize.

Entries can be uploaded on their website.

