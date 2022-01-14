Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Final phase of Drumnadrochit water upgrade gets underway next week

By Ross Hempseed
January 14, 2022, 12:51 pm Updated: January 14, 2022, 3:43 pm
Scottish Water has confirmed the final phase of the Drumnadrochit water network upgrade will commence next week.

It will add capacity to the village’s water network and continue to provide the tourist location with safe drinking water in the future.

This is the second and final phase of the project with Scottish Water having delivered the first phase on the A831 near Kilmichael in 2021.

The next phase will upgrade around 710 metres of water pipes along the A831 and along the A82 near Druimlon.

During the next phase, temporary traffic lights will be set up to protect workers with both installations being carried out at the same time to keep disruption to a minimum.

The water upgrade will contribute to Drumnadrochit’s growth

The project is expected to take six months to complete during the quieter winter months with a short break during the busier Easter period.

Project manager Brian James said: “The investment we’re making in Drumnadrochit’s drinking water network is essential to ensure that we can continue to serve customers well for many years to come.

“We recognise that the work involves the use of temporary traffic lights, following on from a period when there has been another significant construction activity taking place in the village.

Our team on site will do all they can to keep disruption for residents, businesses and other road users to a minimum, while completing their work safely.

“The delivery of this crucial phase of our project has been planned to enable as much progress as possible before Easter when work will stop over the holiday period in order to minimise the impact on the A82 and local businesses over this important, busier period.

“We are very grateful for the community’s patience and support while we make the investment that is needed for the village’s future.”

