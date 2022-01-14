Final phase of Drumnadrochit water upgrade gets underway next week

Scottish Water has confirmed the final phase of the Drumnadrochit water network upgrade will commence next week.

It will add capacity to the village’s water network and continue to provide the tourist location with safe drinking water in the future.

This is the second and final phase of the project with Scottish Water having delivered the first phase on the A831 near Kilmichael in 2021.

The next phase will upgrade around 710 metres of water pipes along the A831 and along the A82 near Druimlon.

During the next phase, temporary traffic lights will be set up to protect workers with both installations being carried out at the same time to keep disruption to a minimum.

The water upgrade will contribute to Drumnadrochit’s growth

The project is expected to take six months to complete during the quieter winter months with a short break during the busier Easter period.

Project manager Brian James said: “The investment we’re making in Drumnadrochit’s drinking water network is essential to ensure that we can continue to serve customers well for many years to come.

“We recognise that the work involves the use of temporary traffic lights, following on from a period when there has been another significant construction activity taking place in the village.

Our team on site will do all they can to keep disruption for residents, businesses and other road users to a minimum, while completing their work safely.

“The delivery of this crucial phase of our project has been planned to enable as much progress as possible before Easter when work will stop over the holiday period in order to minimise the impact on the A82 and local businesses over this important, busier period.

“We are very grateful for the community’s patience and support while we make the investment that is needed for the village’s future.”