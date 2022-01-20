Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Invergordon homes development to go before planning committee

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
January 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Castle Avenue, Invergordon. Picture by Gordon Lennox.
Castle Avenue, Invergordon. Picture by Gordon Lennox.

Invergordon could benefit from 93 new homes if a large-scale housing development at Cromlet gets the green light.

Plans for a major new housing development in Invergordon are among the applications at next week’s north planning meeting.

The proposal, brought by the Highland Council, is for 93 homes off Cromlet Drive, north west of the town centre.

The site will be accessed from Castle Avenue and includes a mix of one- to five-bedroom houses, along with flats, bungalows and self-build plots.

The development is spread across three phases, with the first phase to include 35 social houses. The remaining site will feature 50% affordable housing.

New use for green space

The large plot is now mostly scrub land, but formerly served as a military depot.

Before that, it was a naval base and army camp. Although one resident raised concern about a loss in green space, planners claim the development actually delivers more.

The development takes a ‘holistic approach’, and the council’s access officer praised the generous open spaces and play parks.

On the advice of the access officer, the council added ‘bell mouth’ junctions to paths.

A large number of mature trees line the site boundary at Gordon Terrace and Castle Avenue, and most of these will be protected.

Active travel

Invergordon Community Council did not object to the development, but did raise concern about traffic congestion on Castle Avenue on rugby match days. However, the council believes the access route is manageable.

The development itself will feature offstreet parking at every home, and courtyard parking at the flats.

The council hopes this will encourage active travel by keeping the streets clear of parked cars.

The approach is one of ‘shared spaces’ to encourage driver awareness and reduce driving speed.

The plans also include electric vehicle charging points.

If given the green light, the council will need to contribute towards the costs of expanding capacity at Invergordon Leisure Centre.

It will not, however, pay developer contributions to the new Park Primary School or Invergordon Academy, as the new homes won’t push either school beyond 90% capacity.

The north planning committee meets on January 25 to decide on the overall development and phase one planning application.

