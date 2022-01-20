NHS Western Isles to resume non-urgent care from end of January

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Western Isles plans to resume non-urgent procedures from the end of the month after postponing treatments in November.

The health board made the “difficult decision” to postpone non-urgent care and appointments to focus on patients in need of urgent treatment.

These restrictions – initially put in place as temporary in November – were extended until the end of January.

Now, the health board plans to resume some elective surgeries from Monday January 31.

Day case procedures will be carried out and inpatient elective activity will be gradually reintroduced – depending on capacity.

Non-critical procedures being brought back include orthopaedic and oral surgery.

Gynaecology, ophthalmology and endoscopy appointments will start to be offered by facilities on the island once more.

Patients will be contacted individually to rearrange appointments and care that had previously been postponed.

However, due to the number of procedures being rescheduled, the health board has warned of long waiting lists for some surgeries.