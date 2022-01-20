Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Western Isles to resume non-urgent care from end of January

By Lauren Taylor
January 20, 2022, 6:00 am
NHS Western Isles plans to resume non-urgent procedures from the end of the month after postponing treatments in November.

The health board made the “difficult decision” to postpone non-urgent care and appointments to focus on patients in need of urgent treatment.

These restrictions – initially put in place as temporary in November – were extended until the end of January.

Now, the health board plans to resume some elective surgeries from Monday January 31.

Day case procedures will be carried out and inpatient elective activity will be gradually reintroduced – depending on capacity.

Non-critical procedures being brought back include orthopaedic and oral surgery.

Gynaecology, ophthalmology and endoscopy appointments will start to be offered by facilities on the island once more.

Patients will be contacted individually to rearrange appointments and care that had previously been postponed.

However, due to the number of procedures being rescheduled, the health board has warned of long waiting lists for some surgeries.

