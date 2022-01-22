Multi-agency search launched for missing Muir of Ord man Giles Sumner By Craig Munro January 22, 2022, 12:35 pm Updated: January 22, 2022, 4:05 pm Giles Sumner. Picture from Police Scotland [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A multi-agency search has been launched in the Highlands for Muir of Ord man Giles Sumner, who was reported missing in the Inverness area. Mr Sumner, 56, was last known to be around Culloden Road in Balloch on Friday evening. He is described as white and 6ft tall with a slim build, and he usually wears a navy blue T-shirt with black work trousers. The local coastguard is working alongside the police in the search, and a considerable presence has been seen in the area he was last reported to have been. Sergeant Lucy Mackie said: “We are concerned for Giles’ welfare and would urge anyone who believes they may have seen him at any time since Friday evening to get in touch. “Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0863 of January 22.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Body found in search for missing Elgin man Appeal to trace missing Elgin man wearing ‘distinctive’ hoody Man taken to hospital following one-car crash at A832 Tore roundabout Missing 75-year-old Aberdeen has been found