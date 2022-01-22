Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Multi-agency search launched for missing Muir of Ord man Giles Sumner

By Craig Munro
January 22, 2022, 12:35 pm Updated: January 22, 2022, 4:05 pm
Giles Summer, left.
Giles Sumner. Picture from Police Scotland

A multi-agency search has been launched in the Highlands for Muir of Ord man Giles Sumner, who was reported missing in the Inverness area.

Mr Sumner, 56, was last known to be around Culloden Road in Balloch on Friday evening.

He is described as white and 6ft tall with a slim build, and he usually wears a navy blue T-shirt with black work trousers.

The local coastguard is working alongside the police in the search, and a considerable presence has been seen in the area he was last reported to have been.

Sergeant Lucy Mackie said: “We are concerned for Giles’ welfare and would urge anyone who believes they may have seen him at any time since Friday evening to get in touch.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0863 of January 22.”

