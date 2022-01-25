Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New intiative to help unemployed people into cookery careers

By Ross Hempseed
January 25, 2022, 7:45 pm
A new initiative will help 22 people get into employment in cookery.
The Highland Council has launched a new initiative aimed at getting unemployed people into work.

The Skye and Lochaber Cookery Initiative Pilot will take 22 unemployed individuals and put them to work in commercial kitchens.

Participants will also work towards an accredited college course alongside their work in NHS Highland and Council kitchens.

The new initiative aims to help reduce unemployment in the Skye and Lochaber area whilst providing work experience.

It will also increase employment in the local hospitality industry which, has been hit hard due to the pandemic.

The hospitality industry in Skye suffered from the restrictions brought in to curb the spread of Omicron.

Cancellations led to many businesses on the popular tourist destination of Skye, thousands out of pocket.

The scheme is aimed at school leavers who are interested in a career in cookery as well as people who have been unemployed for over eight weeks.

During the six-month course, participants will be paid the Scottish living wage as well as have a guaranteed place on a cookery course at West Highland College UHI at the end.

Twenty-two people will get paid to work as part of the initiative.

Also, participants will receive an SQA accreditation and a job interview at the end of the programme.

The Skye and Lochaber Cookery Initiative is funded by the Highland Council and the Scottish Government through various funding streams.

Chairwoman of the Council’s Economic and Infrastructure Committee, Trish Robertson said: “This is an excellent example of Partnership working to address local employment issues.

“I would encourage unemployed people interested in cooking to apply for this opportunity and for the local hospitality businesses to get involved.”

To find out how to apply email the Employability Team at employability@highland.gov.uk.

