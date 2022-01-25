New intiative to help unemployed people into cookery careers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Highland Council has launched a new initiative aimed at getting unemployed people into work.

The Skye and Lochaber Cookery Initiative Pilot will take 22 unemployed individuals and put them to work in commercial kitchens.

Participants will also work towards an accredited college course alongside their work in NHS Highland and Council kitchens.

The new initiative aims to help reduce unemployment in the Skye and Lochaber area whilst providing work experience.

It will also increase employment in the local hospitality industry which, has been hit hard due to the pandemic.

The hospitality industry in Skye suffered from the restrictions brought in to curb the spread of Omicron.

Cancellations led to many businesses on the popular tourist destination of Skye, thousands out of pocket.

The scheme is aimed at school leavers who are interested in a career in cookery as well as people who have been unemployed for over eight weeks.

During the six-month course, participants will be paid the Scottish living wage as well as have a guaranteed place on a cookery course at West Highland College UHI at the end.

Twenty-two people will get paid to work as part of the initiative.

Also, participants will receive an SQA accreditation and a job interview at the end of the programme.

The Skye and Lochaber Cookery Initiative is funded by the Highland Council and the Scottish Government through various funding streams.

Chairwoman of the Council’s Economic and Infrastructure Committee, Trish Robertson said: “This is an excellent example of Partnership working to address local employment issues.

“I would encourage unemployed people interested in cooking to apply for this opportunity and for the local hospitality businesses to get involved.”

To find out how to apply email the Employability Team at employability@highland.gov.uk.