Ban for ‘childish’ A9 speeder who was clocked at 122mph

A driver caught speeding at 122 miles per hour on a notorious stretch of the A9 has been banned from the roads for 11 months.

Jordan Mackenzie, 23, was clocked by police as he sped along the A9 at Arpafeelie, north of the Munlochy junction.

He told officers that it was his first “quick vehicle” and that he had indulged in “childish behaviour”.

Mackenzie was not present at Inverness Sheriff Court where solicitor Neil Wilson entered a plea of guilty to a single charge of careless driving on his behalf.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that officers were on mobile patrol on the A9 north of Inverness on October 23 last year.

“It was dark and the weather was dry,” she said.

The court heard that a speed camera device clocked Mackenzie travelling at 122mph.

Fast car made driver ‘childish’

Mr Wilson said Mackenzie told officers: “I do not know what to say basically it was my first time having a quick vehicle. It was childish behaviour.”

He said Mackenzie, a joiner, could struggle to keep his employment without a driving license but he recognised this was “a problem of his own making”.

Sheriff Robert Frazer noted that Mackenzie had been going more than 120mph near the site of a recent serious accident – a fact that he said made the behaviour “more concerning”.

He disqualified Mackenzie, of Urquhart Close, Invergordon, from driving for 11 months and fined him £640.