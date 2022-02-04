Ban for ‘childish’ A9 speeder who was clocked at 122mph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ban for ‘childish’ A9 speeder who was clocked at 122mph

By Jenni Gee
February 4, 2022, 11:45 am
Jordan Mackenzie hit 122mph on the A9
A driver caught speeding at 122 miles per hour on a notorious stretch of the A9 has been banned from the roads for 11 months.

Jordan Mackenzie, 23, was clocked by police as he sped along the A9 at Arpafeelie, north of the Munlochy junction.

He told officers that it was his first “quick vehicle” and that he had indulged in “childish behaviour”.

Mackenzie was not present at Inverness Sheriff Court where solicitor Neil Wilson entered a plea of guilty to a single charge of careless driving on his behalf.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that officers were on mobile patrol on the A9 north of Inverness on October 23 last year.

“It was dark and the weather was dry,” she said.

The court heard that a speed camera device clocked Mackenzie travelling at 122mph.

Fast car made driver ‘childish’

Mr Wilson said Mackenzie told officers: “I do not know what to say basically it was my first time having a quick vehicle. It was childish behaviour.”

He said Mackenzie, a joiner, could struggle to keep his employment without a driving license but he recognised this was “a problem of his own making”.

Sheriff Robert Frazer noted that Mackenzie had been going more than 120mph near the site of a recent serious accident – a fact that he said made the behaviour “more concerning”.

He disqualified Mackenzie, of Urquhart Close, Invergordon, from driving for 11 months and fined him £640.

