Dangerous building closes A859 road on Isle of Harris

By David Mackay
February 9, 2022, 10:20 pm Updated: February 9, 2022, 10:31 pm
Police have taken the decision to close the road.
Police have taken the decision to close the road.

A Western Isles road has been closed due to concerns with a dangerous building.

Police have shut the A859 Leverburgh road on the Isle of Harris amid fears about an unsafe structure at Rodel.

It is understood the roof has come loose on a ruin.

The island is expected to be battered by strong wind in the coming hours with a yellow weather warning due to come into force at 3am on Thursday.

Police have encouraged drivers to avoid the area and use a diversion that has been set up along the Golden Road.

