Ferry services cancelled as strong winds and snow showers return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Ferry services cancelled as strong winds and snow showers return

By Michelle Henderson
February 10, 2022, 8:25 am Updated: February 10, 2022, 12:10 pm
CalMac Ferry services are facing another day of delays and disruption as high winds and snow showers batter the coast.
CalMac Ferry services are facing another day of delays and disruption as high winds and snow showers batter the coast.

Commuters are bracing themselves for another day of disruption as strong winds and snow showers batter northern Scotland.

Transport operators are beginning to feel the strain of the conditions with numerous ferry and bus services cancelled or delayed.

Engineers from SSEN are also on high alert today over fears of more power cuts amidst the adverse weather.

Cairngorm Mountain has closed its doors as gale force winds and drifting snow diminish visibility.

Wind speeds of up to 94mph have been recorded at the summit of Cairngorm Mountain by Met Office forecasters as temperatures plummet below zero.

Residents in South Uist have also been enduring gusts of up to 70mph with Tiree also enduring similar conditions.

Two yellow weather warnings have been in force across large parts of the the Highlands and Islands and the north-east this morning.

Forecasters issued a warning for wind, covering most of the Inner and Outer Hebrides, the southern Highlands and south Aberdeenshire.

Wind speeds are expected to reach in excess of 80mph in the Western Isles, north-west Highland and central Highland.

Meanwhile, a second warning for snow also remains in force across large parts of mainland Scotland, with communities across the Highlands and Moray regions enduring the worst of the conditions.

The central belt is also being impacted by the conditions.

Ferry services subject to cancellation or delay

CalMac has been forced to suspend a host of crossings today due to the adverse weather.

Services from Mallaig to Armadale have been cancelled for the duration of the day due to the strong winds and rough seas.

 

A revised timetable has been issued for services running between Mallaig and the Small Isles and Oban and Craignure.

Crossings between Ullapool and Stornoway are also subject to cancellation or delay at short notice.

Crossings between Kilchoan and Tobermory, on the Isle of Mull, were suspended this morning pending a review, however, CalMac remain hopeful their 1pm service will be able to operate.

Meanwhile, services calling at Oban, Coll and Tiree will not be carrying livestock due to the weather conditions.

Ferry bosses have also issued yellow warnings on numerous crossings across their fleet, advising customers of last minute cancellations and delays.

Disruption on the roads

Bus services across the Highlands region are also incurring delays due to the weather conditions.

Stagecoach Highland have issued a statement on their Twitter page this morning apologising to customers for any “inconvenience.”

They wrote: “Due to very poor road conditions this morning all services are liable to delays alterations and short notice cancellations. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

The number 37 service, operating to Cairngorm Mountain, has been pulled from the schedule as the snow gates at Glenmore are closed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal