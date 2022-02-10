Ferry services cancelled as strong winds and snow showers return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Commuters are bracing themselves for another day of disruption as strong winds and snow showers batter northern Scotland.

Transport operators are beginning to feel the strain of the conditions with numerous ferry and bus services cancelled or delayed.

Engineers from SSEN are also on high alert today over fears of more power cuts amidst the adverse weather.

Cairngorm Mountain has closed its doors as gale force winds and drifting snow diminish visibility.

Wind speeds of up to 94mph have been recorded at the summit of Cairngorm Mountain by Met Office forecasters as temperatures plummet below zero.

Residents in South Uist have also been enduring gusts of up to 70mph with Tiree also enduring similar conditions.

Strong winds and snow are currently affecting much of Scotland with warnings in force ⚠️ The strongest winds will continue to affect high ground and the west coast for the next couple of hours Here's a look at the highest gusts so far this morning 💨 #StayWeatherAware pic.twitter.com/EKfN5DIpgP — Met Office (@metoffice) February 10, 2022

Two yellow weather warnings have been in force across large parts of the the Highlands and Islands and the north-east this morning.

Forecasters issued a warning for wind, covering most of the Inner and Outer Hebrides, the southern Highlands and south Aberdeenshire.

Wind speeds are expected to reach in excess of 80mph in the Western Isles, north-west Highland and central Highland.

Meanwhile, a second warning for snow also remains in force across large parts of mainland Scotland, with communities across the Highlands and Moray regions enduring the worst of the conditions.

The central belt is also being impacted by the conditions.

Ferry services subject to cancellation or delay

CalMac has been forced to suspend a host of crossings today due to the adverse weather.

Services from Mallaig to Armadale have been cancelled for the duration of the day due to the strong winds and rough seas.

❌RED #Mallaig #Armadale 10Feb Due to a forecast of strong winds and rough sea state, service is cancelled. Apologies for this inconvenience. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) February 10, 2022

A revised timetable has been issued for services running between Mallaig and the Small Isles and Oban and Craignure.

Crossings between Ullapool and Stornoway are also subject to cancellation or delay at short notice.

Crossings between Kilchoan and Tobermory, on the Isle of Mull, were suspended this morning pending a review, however, CalMac remain hopeful their 1pm service will be able to operate.

Meanwhile, services calling at Oban, Coll and Tiree will not be carrying livestock due to the weather conditions.

Ferry bosses have also issued yellow warnings on numerous crossings across their fleet, advising customers of last minute cancellations and delays.

Disruption on the roads

Bus services across the Highlands region are also incurring delays due to the weather conditions.

Good Morning,

Due to very poor road conditions this morning ALL services are liable to delays alterations and short notice cancellations. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/v6hp1nn7TQ — Stagecoach Highland (@StagecoachHLand) February 10, 2022

Stagecoach Highland have issued a statement on their Twitter page this morning apologising to customers for any “inconvenience.”

They wrote: “Due to very poor road conditions this morning all services are liable to delays alterations and short notice cancellations. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

The number 37 service, operating to Cairngorm Mountain, has been pulled from the schedule as the snow gates at Glenmore are closed.