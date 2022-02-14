Rest and be Thankful diversion to be used as forecasters warn of further adverse weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Rest and be Thankful diversion to be used as forecasters warn of further adverse weather

By Michelle Henderson
February 14, 2022, 2:34 pm Updated: February 14, 2022, 3:17 pm
The new project will see an additional catch-pit constructed on A83 Rest and Be Thankful road.
Drivers will be diverted along the Old Military Road from 6pm this evening as forecasters warn of further adverse weather.

The Rest and be Thankful will be closed again from Monday evening as forecasters warn of the return of extreme weather with heavy rain as well as melting snow.

Drivers will be diverted away from the A83 and onto Old Military Road from 6pm over public safety concerns.

The decision by Bear Scotland comes as Met Office forecasters predict the return of adverse weather to the region in the coming days.

Two storms, Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice, are expected to batter Scotland from Wednesday through until Friday, bringing further high winds and snow showers

The announcement comes just hours after the Rest and Be Thankful reopened to motorists following completion of a safety assessment following weather concerns.

The diversion route along the Old Military Road was in force from Saturday evening as a safety precaution as periods of heavy rainfall continued to pass through the region.

Assessments of the weather and hillside conditions are scheduled to take place on Tuesday morning to determine if it is safe to re-open the A83 during daylight hours under convoy.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative, said: “We reopened the A83 this morning following an early morning assessment of the hillside and water channels at the Rest, along with a review of the weather forecast.

“With the heavy persistent periods of rain experienced in recent days and ongoing snow melt, hillside saturation is becoming a greater factor in our decision making and with further rain expected overnight, we’ve made the decision to switch traffic to the OMR from 6pm this evening.”

Stormy weather returns to the north and north-east

Weather warnings have been imposed by the Met Office in the coming days as as forecasters warn of further high winds and snow showers.

Forecasters have imposed a number of warnings across the country from Wednesday as they stress disruption across the road and transport network is likely.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been imposed across the whole of mainland Scotland, the Western Isles and Orkney, as well as large parts of England and Northern Ireland from 3pm on Wednesday.

An amber warning has also been imposed for parts of the central belt and Argyll from 6pm on Wednesday.

The storms are the third and fourth of their kind to come into affect across Scotland.

Bear Scotland officials say teams will remain on “high alert” amidst the adverse weather.

However, Mr Ross said further road closures are likely in the coming days as conditions deteriorate.

He added: “Looking ahead, we’re expecting further adverse weather to move through the area during the remainder of the week due to Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice, and our teams will remain on high alert to respond to any changes at the Rest.

“Given the forecast for the coming days, the need for further use of the Old Military Road is likely to be required, but we will do everything we can to minimise journey time delay and will look to maintain traffic on the A83 for as long as it is safe to do so.

“As ever we thank the local community and all road users for their continued patience while we continue with our work at the Rest.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal