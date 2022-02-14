Rest and be Thankful diversion to be used as forecasters warn of further adverse weather

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Rest and be Thankful will be closed again from Monday evening as forecasters warn of the return of extreme weather with heavy rain as well as melting snow.

Drivers will be diverted away from the A83 and onto Old Military Road from 6pm over public safety concerns.

The decision by Bear Scotland comes as Met Office forecasters predict the return of adverse weather to the region in the coming days.

Two storms, Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice, are expected to batter Scotland from Wednesday through until Friday, bringing further high winds and snow showers

The announcement comes just hours after the Rest and Be Thankful reopened to motorists following completion of a safety assessment following weather concerns.

The diversion route along the Old Military Road was in force from Saturday evening as a safety precaution as periods of heavy rainfall continued to pass through the region.

Assessments of the weather and hillside conditions are scheduled to take place on Tuesday morning to determine if it is safe to re-open the A83 during daylight hours under convoy.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative, said: “We reopened the A83 this morning following an early morning assessment of the hillside and water channels at the Rest, along with a review of the weather forecast.

“With the heavy persistent periods of rain experienced in recent days and ongoing snow melt, hillside saturation is becoming a greater factor in our decision making and with further rain expected overnight, we’ve made the decision to switch traffic to the OMR from 6pm this evening.”

Stormy weather returns to the north and north-east

Forecasters have imposed a number of warnings across the country from Wednesday as they stress disruption across the road and transport network is likely.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been imposed across the whole of mainland Scotland, the Western Isles and Orkney, as well as large parts of England and Northern Ireland from 3pm on Wednesday.

An amber warning has also been imposed for parts of the central belt and Argyll from 6pm on Wednesday.

The storms are the third and fourth of their kind to come into affect across Scotland.

Bear Scotland officials say teams will remain on “high alert” amidst the adverse weather.

However, Mr Ross said further road closures are likely in the coming days as conditions deteriorate.

He added: “Looking ahead, we’re expecting further adverse weather to move through the area during the remainder of the week due to Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice, and our teams will remain on high alert to respond to any changes at the Rest.

“Given the forecast for the coming days, the need for further use of the Old Military Road is likely to be required, but we will do everything we can to minimise journey time delay and will look to maintain traffic on the A83 for as long as it is safe to do so.

“As ever we thank the local community and all road users for their continued patience while we continue with our work at the Rest.”