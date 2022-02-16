Orkney councillors support ferry fares discount for young folk after being left out of free bus travel scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Orkney councillors support ferry fares discount for young folk after being left out of free bus travel scheme

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
February 16, 2022, 3:19 pm
The Orkney Ferries office in Kirkwall.
Proposals for discounted ferry fares for young people won support in Orkney’s council chamber after ferries were omitted from a national free bus fares scheme.

During a Development and Infrastructure committee meeting yesterday, the omission was called “a slap in the face” for the isles by councillor Rob Crichton.

While viewing a review of fares on inter-isles ferry trips, councillor Heather Woodbridge proposed junior fares applying to those up to the age of 22.

She said it is “totally inappropriate and unacceptable” for the Scottish Government’s free bus fares scheme not to be offered on ferry trips.

There are already some discounts on the ferries, such as for students. So, the 50% discount being proposed would be for those between 16 and 22 years old, not in full-time education.

The Young Scot and National Entitlement Cards would be used as identification for the scheme.

Ferries’ omission from free bus fares scheme ‘a slap in the face’

For example, adults travelling on Orkney’s inner and south isles ferries pay £2.82 and the junior fare there is £1.41.

This is estimated to cost under £10,000 with the money coming from the council’s current ferries budget.

Councillor Woodbridge said: “Although this doesn’t cover 100% of the cost of fares, it does cover some of the disparity.

“For those living in the north or south isles, the ferries are our buses.

“It’s totally inappropriate and unacceptable that the Scottish Government would push forward a scheme which discriminates against young people who do not have access to a local and regular bus service or for those living on islands which have no bus service whatsoever.”

She said the islands impact assessment done on this issue was an example of how not to do one. She said it showed a lack of understanding about the islands.

The proposals won plenty of support from councillors.

Many stated their dissatisfaction with the ferries’ omission from the bus fares scheme.

These discounted ferry fares may not come into effect right away.

However, it is likely to feature in the next ferry fares structure, to be used from April 1.

