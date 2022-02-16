Orkney councillors support ferry fares discount for young folk after being left out of free bus travel scheme

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Proposals for discounted ferry fares for young people won support in Orkney’s council chamber after ferries were omitted from a national free bus fares scheme.

During a Development and Infrastructure committee meeting yesterday, the omission was called “a slap in the face” for the isles by councillor Rob Crichton.

While viewing a review of fares on inter-isles ferry trips, councillor Heather Woodbridge proposed junior fares applying to those up to the age of 22.

She said it is “totally inappropriate and unacceptable” for the Scottish Government’s free bus fares scheme not to be offered on ferry trips.

There are already some discounts on the ferries, such as for students. So, the 50% discount being proposed would be for those between 16 and 22 years old, not in full-time education.

The Young Scot and National Entitlement Cards would be used as identification for the scheme.

For example, adults travelling on Orkney’s inner and south isles ferries pay £2.82 and the junior fare there is £1.41.

This is estimated to cost under £10,000 with the money coming from the council’s current ferries budget.

Councillor Woodbridge said: “Although this doesn’t cover 100% of the cost of fares, it does cover some of the disparity.

“For those living in the north or south isles, the ferries are our buses.

“It’s totally inappropriate and unacceptable that the Scottish Government would push forward a scheme which discriminates against young people who do not have access to a local and regular bus service or for those living on islands which have no bus service whatsoever.”

She said the islands impact assessment done on this issue was an example of how not to do one. She said it showed a lack of understanding about the islands.

The proposals won plenty of support from councillors.

Many stated their dissatisfaction with the ferries’ omission from the bus fares scheme.

These discounted ferry fares may not come into effect right away.

However, it is likely to feature in the next ferry fares structure, to be used from April 1.