This is how Scots under 22 can now apply for free bus travel

In just a matter of weeks more than 930,000 young people will be eligible for free bus travel across Scotland.

From January 31, Scots aged five to 21 will be entitled to claim free bus travel as part of a new government scheme prompting more sustainable travel.

Applications for the scheme are now being accepted, with young people being called upon to pledge their support by signing up.

However, due to the high level of Covid-19 transmission, officials are only calling on those required to make essential journeys by bus to apply as the country is urged to stay at home.

Here are all the details you need on how to apply for free bus travel:

How to apply

All children and young people aged five to 21 will need to apply for a new or replacement National Entitlement Card (NEC) or Young Scot National Entitlement Card (Young Scot NEC) to access free bus travel.

Previously issued cards will not allow you access to the scheme.

Applications can be lodged online at GETYOURNEC.SCOT or parentsportal.scot.

Entrants applying for themselves will be required to attach a recent digital photograph of your head and shoulders alongside a photo or scan of your passport, driving license or your Yoti account as proof of identity.

A proof of address is also required, in the shape of a council tax bill or bank statement, and a proof of disability, if you are applying for disabled concessionary travel.

Meanwhile, a parent or guardian is required to apply for under 16s providing all of the above documentation.

Creating a more “sustainable future” onboard Scotland’s bus network

MSP Kaukab Stewart has welcomed the scheme which she says will help build on the demand from young people for a more “sustainable future”.

She said: “I am delighted that applications are now open for young people, under the age of 22, to apply for free bus travel across the country. This is a hugely significant commitment from the Scottish Government that will benefit hundreds of thousands of young people across the country.

“Young people are rightly challenging politicians to take bold actions to create a sustainable future for them and free bus travel is an example of what can be done to rise to this challenge.

“Travelling by bus is one of the most environmentally friendly ways to move across the country and we know that young people, in particular, value the vital role public transport plays in hitting our climate change targets.

“Making bus travel free for under 22s is not only important for helping tackle the climate emergency but it will take pressure off young people’s finances and improve their access to education, leisure, and work.

The scheme is being delivered in partnership with Transport Scotland, the Improvement Service, the National Entitlement Card Programme Office (NECPO), Young Scot, local authorities and bus operators.