Planning ahead: New plans for a former bank on Forres High Street, tourist accommodation in Tain and workshop space for Inverness College UHI

By Chris MacLennan
February 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 20, 2022, 6:57 pm
A Forres bank could be brought back into use as new flats
Here we take a look at some of the most interesting planning applications recently lodged in the Highlands and Moray.

An office building in Tain could be given a new lease of life as tourist accommodation, with Inverness College UHI seeking to transform a flooring showroom into a workshop space to deliver teaching.

In Moray, a hair salon is proposed in Elgin with a Forres bank potentially getting its own makeover.

Visitor accommodation in Tain

An application has been submitted to transform a building on Tain’s High Street into self-catering accommodation for visitors.

Proposed by Mr Neil Mackintosh of Coiltie Services, up to six tourist sites, if approved, will be constructed within Kingsway House.

No new parking spaces will be created, with nearby public parking cited as an option.

The accommodation is hoped to be used by NC500 visitors. Photograph by North Highland Initiative

A supporting document with the planning application states that the proposal would make a “positive and long lasting contribution to the town centre”.

Tain is situated on the route of the popular NC500 with the proposal to provide a place for visitors to stay.

Coiltie argue the proposal will create a “tranquil escape and memorable holiday experience” in the Victorian county town.

New workshop for Inverness College

Inverness College UHI is proposing the change of use of land on Burnett Road to form a new workshop space.

The building at number 7 was most in use as a showroom and warehouse operated by Rearo Laminates, however, is currently unused.

Eight new parking spaces would be formed outside the building.

Salon for Elgin garden

In Moray, an Elgin hairdresser is seeking approval to erect a salon on Turnberry Crescent.

Proposed by Mr Scott Mathieson and Miss Lisa O’Shane, the salon is mooted at number 14.

The duo propose the construction of an outbuilding for use as a home hair salon/beauty parlour by Miss O’Shane.

Within a supporting statement, it is stated that there would be a maximum of four clients a day.

Proposed opening hours span from any period of four to five hours between the hours of 9am to 9pm Monday to Friday.

Bank could form two new flats

A former bank in Forres could be given a fresh look as an application has been lodged to transform the current offices on the first floor into two flats.

Kyle Wright has submitted the proposal to Moray Council

At present, there are two parking spaces on site with no plans to add any further.

The building at 98 High previously served as Clydesdale Bank until its closure in 2015. The building is believed to date back to 1850.

Developers say signs of deterioration are beginning to show with the proposed change helping to preserve the building.

They state: “By redeveloping the first floor we help halt the deterioration and ensure the building’s longevity therefore helping maintain the existing, strong and well defined urban character of the town.”

The application proposes to help the “well defined urban character of the town”.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Highland Council’s portal at: wam.highland.gov.uk/wam/

Moray applications can be viewed here: https://publicaccess.moray.gov.uk/eplanning/

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

