Fallen tree blocks ScotRail route from Oban and Mallaig to Glasgow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ScotRail services between Glasgow Queen Street and Oban and Mallaig have been blocked by a fallen tree.

The tree has fallen between Arrochar and Ardluion on the popular route and is currently blocking the line in both directions.

Here's an image from the site for you. We'll need to get this cleared and perform some safety checks before the line can re-open. We'll keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/SlQ6rIu4ey — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) February 20, 2022

ScotRail said it is working as quickly as possible to get the tree removed. Services using the line will be delayed and customers are advised to keep checking for updates.

The news comes after ScotRail has faced many cancellations and delays to its services this week due to recent stormy weather.

Network Rail says the line will remained overnight into Monday morning with specialist engineers due to visit the site once it is daylight.