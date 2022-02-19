Storm Eunice: All the travel still being affected by bad weather on February 19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Storm Eunice: All the travel still being affected by bad weather on February 19

By Lottie Hood
February 19, 2022, 9:43 am Updated: February 19, 2022, 11:35 am
The storm brought heavy snow and winds of up to 73mph to the region throughout the day on Friday. Photo by Sandy McCook/DCT.
Travel is still being disrupted across the north and north-east in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.

The storm brought heavy snow and winds of up to 73mph to the region throughout the day on Friday.

The high winds from Storm Eunice resulted in three deaths in the UK with more being reported over Europe.

As a result, the A939 snow gates near The Lecht, A93 near Glenshee, and the B974 near Carin O’Mount remained closed on Saturday morning.

All have since reopened, but they could close again if conditions worsen. Drivers are cautioned to drive carefully along these routes.

Further weather warnings were in place for Sunday and Monday, but these have since been removed. You can check the latest Met Office update here.

Travel still affected by bad weather

Heavy rain is set to hit Argyll this evening. Traffic Scotland has already confirmed the Rest and Be Thankful route, on the A83 Loch Lomond-side to Inveraray, will shift to the Old Military Road from 7pm.

The route will be used as a safety precaution in response to the forecast of heavy rain.

Cancellations and longer journey times are still to be expected for those using public transport in some areas.

Some roads remain closed due to heavy snowfall from Storm Eunice. Photo by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

More than 120 gritters have been out on the roads in most areas overnight, and again this morning. Drivers are being urged to use caution and to drive to the road and weather conditions.

ScotRail will be operating a full timetable. However, there may be a delay to some services. LNER is warning of cancellations and delays.

CalMac said to expect delays on ferries over the weekend and possibly into next week.

The clear message from all transport providers is “check ahead”.

