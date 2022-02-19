Storm Eunice: All the travel still being affected by bad weather on February 19

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Travel is still being disrupted across the north and north-east in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.

The storm brought heavy snow and winds of up to 73mph to the region throughout the day on Friday.

The high winds from Storm Eunice resulted in three deaths in the UK with more being reported over Europe.

As a result, the A939 snow gates near The Lecht, A93 near Glenshee, and the B974 near Carin O’Mount remained closed on Saturday morning.

All have since reopened, but they could close again if conditions worsen. Drivers are cautioned to drive carefully along these routes.

Further weather warnings were in place for Sunday and Monday, but these have since been removed. You can check the latest Met Office update here.

Travel still affected by bad weather

Heavy rain is set to hit Argyll this evening. Traffic Scotland has already confirmed the Rest and Be Thankful route, on the A83 Loch Lomond-side to Inveraray, will shift to the Old Military Road from 7pm.

The route will be used as a safety precaution in response to the forecast of heavy rain.

Cancellations and longer journey times are still to be expected for those using public transport in some areas.

More than 120 gritters have been out on the roads in most areas overnight, and again this morning. Drivers are being urged to use caution and to drive to the road and weather conditions.

ScotRail will be operating a full timetable. However, there may be a delay to some services. LNER is warning of cancellations and delays.

CalMac said to expect delays on ferries over the weekend and possibly into next week.

The clear message from all transport providers is “check ahead”.