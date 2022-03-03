Competition launched to find name for Highland polar bear cub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Wildlife Park has launched a competition to find a name for its polar bear cub.

The three-month-old was confirmed as male following a routine health check last week.

Now keepers want visitors to help name the cub – with the winner getting the chance to see him and mum Victoria up close.

They will also win a two-night stay at the nearby Macdonald Aviemore resort.

Big brother Hamish – who was also named by the public – attracted droves of visitors to the park.

However, he was moved to Yorkshire Wildlife Park (YWP) in October 2020 as part of a breeding programme.

Donations will go towards building immersive wildlife hub

Each entry to the ballot will cost £5, and a supporter of the park has offered to double all the money that is collected, which will go towards building Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre.

Entries will close on March 17.

Keith Gilchrist, animal collection manager at the park, said: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we are so excited to collaborate with the prize draw winner to name our adorable little bear.

“Our expert keepers will devise a list of names for the winner to pick from, and later they will have the opportunity to go behind the scenes at the park and meet our newest arrival with his mum Victoria.

“Then, along with three loved ones, they can experience an unforgettable two-night stay at Macdonald Aviemore Resort.

“Like all the animals in our care, our polar bears play an important role in attracting and engaging thousands of visitors each year.

“That is why we are asking the public to support our prize draw and help build Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre, which will allow our charity to connect even more people with nature and enable visitors and communities to protect endangered animals.”

The £5.6million Wildlife Discovery Centre will be made up of three hubs, each designed to create an immersive wildlife experience for visitors.