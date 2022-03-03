Competition launched to find name for Highland polar bear cub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Competition launched to find name for Highland polar bear cub

By Daniel Boal
March 3, 2022, 2:36 pm Updated: March 3, 2022, 4:09 pm
Highland Wildlife Park launches competition to name newest polar bear
Highland Wildlife Park launches competition to name newest polar bear

Highland Wildlife Park has launched a competition to find a name for its polar bear cub.

The three-month-old was confirmed as male following a routine health check last week.

Now keepers want visitors to help name the cub – with the winner getting the chance to see him and mum Victoria up close.

They will also win a two-night stay at the nearby Macdonald Aviemore resort.

Big brother Hamish – who was also named by the public – attracted droves of visitors to the park.

However, he was moved to Yorkshire Wildlife Park (YWP) in October 2020 as part of a breeding programme.

Donations will go towards building immersive wildlife hub

Winners will also have a two-night stay at the Macdonald Aviemore Resort thrown in when they come to the park.

Each entry to the ballot will cost £5, and a supporter of the park has offered to double all the money that is collected, which will go towards building Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre.

Entries will close on March 17.

Keith Gilchrist, animal collection manager at the park, said: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we are so excited to collaborate with the prize draw winner to name our adorable little bear.

“Our expert keepers will devise a list of names for the winner to pick from, and later they will have the opportunity to go behind the scenes at the park and meet our newest arrival with his mum Victoria.

“Then, along with three loved ones, they can experience an unforgettable two-night stay at Macdonald Aviemore Resort.

“Like all the animals in our care, our polar bears play an important role in attracting and engaging thousands of visitors each year.

“That is why we are asking the public to support our prize draw and help build Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre, which will allow our charity to connect even more people with nature and enable visitors and communities to protect endangered animals.”

The £5.6million Wildlife Discovery Centre will be made up of three hubs, each designed to create an immersive wildlife experience for visitors.

 

 

 

 

