Fisherman who died in man overboard incident lost balance, MAIB say

By Chris Cope
March 8, 2022, 5:41 pm
The fisherman fell overboard from the trawler Copious.
A fisherman who died in the sea off Shetland last year lost balance and fell overboard when going to carry out a repair.

Joseph Lacaste’s lifejacket inflated automatically, but other members of the Copious crew were unable to recover him from the water.

The incident happened in the early hours of February 18 last year, about 30 miles south-east of Sumburgh.

The Marine Accident Investigations Branch has now released its interim report into the tragedy, looking at the working practices onboard the Copious and how prepared – and equipped – the teams are for emergencies.

The MAIB has taken the step of releasing an interim report because a full investigation has not been published within 12 months of the accident.

In the early hours of February 18, 45-year-old Mr Lacaste – a deckhand on the twin-rigged stern trawler – attempted to do a repair on the bulwark.

“The deckhand had climbed onto the aft bulwark to carry out an unplanned repair to the gear when he lost balance and fell into the sea,” the report states.

“His lifejacket inflated automatically but, despite their efforts, his crewmates were unable to recover him back on board.

“The deckhand was recovered unconscious from the water by a coastguard helicopter and taken to hospital in Lerwick, Shetland Islands, but could not be resuscitated.”

An appeal to raise money for his family back home in the Philippines raised more than £10,000 in just a few days.

The MAIB report says the full investigation is now complete and that a draft report is being prepared.

It will be distributed to stakeholders for a 30-day consultation period in due course.

