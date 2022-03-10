CalMac says it will do all it can to get supplies to Western Isles – but acknowledges service is ‘completely stretched’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

CalMac says it will do all it can to get supplies to Western Isles – but acknowledges service is ‘completely stretched’

By Louise Glen
March 10, 2022, 1:16 pm Updated: March 10, 2022, 1:18 pm
Freight arriving at Tarbert, Harris. Picture supplied by CalMac.
Freight arriving at Tarbert, Harris. Picture supplied by CalMac.

Ferry operator CalMac has said it will do all it can to get essential supplies to the Western Isles

In light of criticism from islanders, CalMac has said it will operate untimetabled services to make sure it gets food and medicines to islanders, and take produce back to the mainland.

However, CalMac’s managing director Robbie Drummond the situation was hard to resolve due to the network being “completely stretched” due to lack of tonnage.

This week, the owner of Barratlantic, Donald Joseph Maclean, said he believed that this year was the “worst in living memory” for ferry cancellations.

He said: “CalMac need to look at the weather window and make best use of them. There has to be huge changes, and it needs to happen as soon as possible.

“If the ferry decides it is not going to come for a week, then people are without urgent supplies.”

He warned that a lack of ferry connectivity would lead to job losses. As a supplier of fish to markets across the UK and Europe, Mr MacLean said when the ferry was cancelled he could not get his fish to market.

‘Our services are completely stretched’

Robbie Drummond, managing director of CalMac.

Today Robbie Drummond, CalMac’s managing director, said: “We will always use weather windows whenever possible to operate untimetabled services.

“During the recent periods of extremely poor weather, we took advantage of these opportunities so that essential services such as food deliveries could get to the islands and passengers could complete their journeys.

“Our services are completely stretched and unfortunately, we do not have any spare vessels we can use during times of technical issues.”

The Ferries Communities Board recently released a plea for more tonnage and for Western Isles voices to be heard in discussions regarding “lifeline” ferry services.

Shortages have been plaguing ferry fleets to Scotland’s islands in recent years, with Covid, bad weather and ageing vessels forcing reduced timetables.

Mr Drummond continued: “We work closely with CMAL and Transport Scotland as they look to source more tonnage, and we look forward to welcoming new vessel MV Loch Frisa to the network this year.

“We understand how much our customers rely on lifeline ferry services, and our utmost priority is getting ferries working as they should be at what is a really difficult time for our communities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal