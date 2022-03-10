Cute new images of latest polar bear arrival at Highland Wildlife park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Adorable new images have been released of Britain’s youngest polar bear, born at the Highland Wildlife Park, born in December 2021.

The newest addition to the park was born to mum Victoria and dad Arktos and will remain with his mother out of sight for visitors until early spring.

The pair previously had cub Hamish in 2017, who was the first polar bear cub born in the UK in 25 years.

As part of the breeding programme for the species, Hamish moved to Yorkshire Wildlife Park in November 2020.

Visitors will still be able to see the park’s two males Walker and Arktos in the walk-around area of the park or at the beginning of the drive-through reserve.

One lucky contest winner will get to visit the cub and name him after a prize draw was launched last week.

A target of raising £25,000 was set and with six days to go they have raised over £21,600.

The proceeds from the draw will go towards building a new Wildlife Discovery Centre at the park, near Aviemore.

The new centre will cost £5.6 million and is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund, led by NatureScot and the European Development Fund, and Highlands and Islands Enterprise are also involved in funding the project.

To find out how you can enter the draw and name the adorable cub click here.