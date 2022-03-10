Cute new images of latest polar bear arrival at Highland Wildlife park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cute new images of latest polar bear arrival at Highland Wildlife park

By Ross Hempseed
March 10, 2022, 10:59 am Updated: March 10, 2022, 11:48 am
The cheeky little cub is the youngest in the UK. Supplied by RZSS.
Adorable new images have been released of Britain’s youngest polar bear, born at the Highland Wildlife Park, born in December 2021.

The newest addition to the park was born to mum Victoria and dad Arktos and will remain with his mother out of sight for visitors until early spring.

The pair previously had cub Hamish in 2017, who was the first polar bear cub born in the UK in 25 years.

As part of the breeding programme for the species, Hamish moved to Yorkshire Wildlife Park in November 2020.

The cub is three months old. Supplied by RZSS.
The public is being offered the opportunity to name the cub. Supplied by RZSS.
The cub has an older brother Hamish, born in 2017. Supplied by RZSS.
The cheeky cub is being kept away from public view until early spring. Supplied by RZSS.

Visitors will still be able to see the park’s two males Walker and Arktos in the walk-around area of the park or at the beginning of the drive-through reserve.

One lucky contest winner will get to visit the cub and name him after a prize draw was launched last week.

A target of raising £25,000 was set and with six days to go they have raised over £21,600.

The proceeds from the draw will go towards building a new Wildlife Discovery Centre at the park, near Aviemore.

The new centre will cost £5.6 million and is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund, led by NatureScot and the European Development Fund, and Highlands and Islands Enterprise are also involved in funding the project.

To find out how you can enter the draw and name the adorable cub click here.

