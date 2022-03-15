New Caithness health care plans will ‘move away from hospital-based care’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Caithness health care plans will ‘move away from hospital-based care’

By Louise Glen
March 15, 2022, 3:24 pm Updated: March 15, 2022, 3:26 pm
Caithness General Hospital in Wick.
NHS Highland says the redesign of health care in Caithness has reached a “significant milestone” – allowing hospital changes to be progressed.

After years of work, the Scottish Government’s Capital Investment Group (CIG) has approved an initial agreement to fund the health board’s plans.

NHS Highland said it is planning to redesign Caithness’ health and social care services, including hospital provision to better meet the needs of the population it serves.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf says the plan represented a move away from “hospital-based care as a default”.

Ambitious redesign project

He said: “This ambitious redesign project seeks to modernise all health and social care services available in Caithness, with a focus on prevention and working with partners to build resilient communities to move away from hospital-based care as a default.

“In doing so, we hope to enable the people of Caithness to stay at home, healthier, with access to the right care, for longer.

“The approval of the initial agreement is a very important first step in making this happen and I am pleased the next stage of planning can now begin.”

Professor Boyd Robertson, chairman of NHS Highland, said: “I’m pleased that we have reached what is a significant milestone for the redesign project.

Professor Boyd Robertson.

“We can now proceed to the next stage which will involve a more detailed development of the service model, workforce plan, and accommodation brief.

“We can also appoint design teams to develop proposals for the two new community hubs and changes in Caithness General Hospital and take them forward to planning permission stage.”

Plans will support ‘greener choices’

He added: “This also provides us with an opportunity to demonstrate through our processes and decision making that we will do what we can to minimise our carbon footprint and provide facilities to support greener choices for staff, patients and visitors.”

Michelle Johnstone, area manager and project director, said three recent workshops had recently been help to help develop the service model.

She said: “There was some rich discussion and innovative ideas put forward, showing the real power of working in partnership to change the way things are done to benefit the community.

“I look forward to carrying on this work with local partners.”

