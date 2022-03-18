Man taken to hospital after two-car crash on A96 in Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man taken to hospital after two-car crash on A96 in Nairn

By Lottie Hood
March 18, 2022, 5:04 pm Updated: March 18, 2022, 6:35 pm
Police closed off Bridge Street for nearly four hours after a man was taken to hospital following the crash. Picture by Brian Smith.
A man has been taken to hospital after two vehicles crashed on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road in Nairn.

The road was blocked off by police for several hours.

It was around 11am on Friday, March 18 that officers got the call to attend the crash on Bridge Street in Nairn.

Those commenting on social media, said Merryton Bridge was closed in both directions with long tail backs lasting several hours.

A spokesman from police said: “Officers were called to reports of a two-car crash on the A96, Bridge Street, Nairn, around 11.10am on Friday.

“One man has been taken to hospital and the road fully reopened around 2.45pm.”

