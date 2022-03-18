Man taken to hospital after two-car crash on A96 in Nairn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after two vehicles crashed on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road in Nairn.

The road was blocked off by police for several hours.

It was around 11am on Friday, March 18 that officers got the call to attend the crash on Bridge Street in Nairn.

Those commenting on social media, said Merryton Bridge was closed in both directions with long tail backs lasting several hours.

A spokesman from police said: “Officers were called to reports of a two-car crash on the A96, Bridge Street, Nairn, around 11.10am on Friday.

“One man has been taken to hospital and the road fully reopened around 2.45pm.”