Firefighters tackle gorse fire at Inverness beauty spot By Michelle Henderson March 19, 2022, 2:57 pm Updated: March 19, 2022, 4:12 pm Firefighters are currently working to extinguish a gorse fire at Merkinch Local Nature Reserve. Firefighters were called to an Inverness beauty spot following reports of a gorse fire. The fire broke out at Merkinch Local Nature Reserve shortly after 2pm this afternoon, covering more than 215 square feet. One appliance from Inverness attended the scene. The alarm was raised around 2.18pm. Pictures from the area show smoke coming from the bushes running along the edge of the reserve. The fire covered more than 215 square feet of the reserve. Firefighters used beaters and knapsacks to extinguish the flames. The crew left the scene around 3:25pm.