Firefighters extinguish wildfire in Western Isles village

Firefighters have successfully extinguished a wildfire on Lewis.

Crews were called to the village of Grimshader shortly before 2:30pm following reports of a fire in the open.

A total of four appliances attended the blaze after the alarm was raised at 2:28pm.

One appliance remained at the scene for some time as they dampened down hot spots.

The fire has now successfully been put out.

The stop message was received at 6:28pm, with crews leaving the scene a short time later.