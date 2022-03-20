Firefighters extinguish wildfire in Western Isles village By Michelle Henderson March 20, 2022, 7:11 pm Updated: March 20, 2022, 8:23 pm Firefighters were first made aware of the fire at 2:18pm this afternoon. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Firefighters have successfully extinguished a wildfire on Lewis. Crews were called to the village of Grimshader shortly before 2:30pm following reports of a fire in the open. A total of four appliances attended the blaze after the alarm was raised at 2:28pm. One appliance remained at the scene for some time as they dampened down hot spots. The fire has now successfully been put out. The stop message was received at 6:28pm, with crews leaving the scene a short time later. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Fire crews battle Invergordon wildfire Firefighters tackle gorse fire at Inverness beauty spot Braemar Lodge Hotel: Fire crews at the scene of ‘catastrophic’ blaze Fire service boat crew called to assist man who fell from Aberdeen bridge