Highland Council approves plans for 91 new homes in Drumnadrochit

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
March 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Springfield Properties to build 91 new homes in Drumnadrochit. Picture by Shutterstock

Highland Council has given the green light to a major new housing development in Drumnadrochit.

Springfield Properties will build 91 flats and homes in an area of land at Drum Farm, Drumnadrochit.

The developer will create a new junction on the A82 to serve the housing estate along with the neighbouring nursery and offices.

Glen Urquhart Community Council had objected to the application, which was originally rejected by councillors before being granted permission on appeal last October.

Developers should work more closely with community

The community council believes the development is out of character for the village, and also raised issues about flooding.

Local members David Fraser and Margaret Davidson both urged Springfield Properties to work more closely with the local community.

In particular, they want the developer to address worries about surface flooding and move quickly with the planting of screening.

Under the existing proposal, Springfield will make a developer contribution to the cost of an extension to Glenurquhart Primary School.

However, councillor Fraser proposed an amendment which requires them to also contribute to community play facilities.

Members of the south planning committee unanimously agreed the application.

