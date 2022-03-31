Wife of missing Tain hillwalker Finn Creaney says she has not seen her husband for seven days now

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The wife of missing Tain man Finn Creaney has appealed for any information to help him return home.

The 32-year-old was last seen at about 2.15pm on Friday, March 25 after he began a planned walking route.

He was dropped off at Loch Naver, on the B873 public road in Sutherland, to begin his walk around the loch and south of Golspie.

A search has been ongoing for Mr Creaney and has now entered its fifth day.

Officers are continuing to search the area between Altnaharra and Golspie in Sutherland and are assisted by the air support unit as well as mountain rescue and coastguard teams.

Concern for Mr Creaney’s welfare grows

His wife, Lucy Creaney has thanked those who have been supporting her and their young daughter.

She has also appealed for information: “I would like to thank family, friends and the local community for all their help, concern and support over the last few days.

“It is a really worrying time for me and our four-year-old daughter, Luna. I am really concerned for Finn as it has now been seven days since we last saw him.

“I want appeal to anyone who may have seen Finn since last Friday to call the police and ask anyone walking in the area and hills between Altnaharra and Golspie that they keep an eye out for Finn and keep him in their thoughts.

“I would also ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Mr Creaney is described as 5ft 11 and of slim build. He has a light complexion with freckles on his arms and nose and long brown hair down to his lower back. He also has a full grown beard.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black t-shirt, a knee-length brown leather jacket and dark coloured trousers. Mr Creaney also had on brown waterproof boots and was carrying a green rucksack.

Inspector Alasdair Goskirk said: “Our concerns for Finn’s safety and welfare continues to grow. Extensive searches and enquiries have been carried out in an effort to trace Finn.

“I know our concerns are shared by locals and we are grateful for the assistance we have received so far.

“Anyone who may have seen Finn or has any information which could assist should call 101, quoting reference 0912 of 28 March.”