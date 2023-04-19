Sutherland care home closure could force residents to relocate 30 miles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Sutherland care home closure could force residents to relocate 30 miles

Caladh Sona care home in Talmine is home to four residents who have 12 weeks to find other accommodation.

By Ross Hempseed
Caladh Sona care home in Talmine, Sutherland. Image: Google Maps.
Caladh Sona care home in Talmine, Sutherland. Image: Google Maps.

NHS Highland has announced the closure of a remote care home in Sutherland due to staff shortages.

The Caladh Sona care home in Talmine, Tongue, is home to four residents.

But due to “recruitment challenges” the health board has today announced it has made the “difficult” decision to shut the home.

NHS Highland says the closure will take 12 weeks allowing residents and their families to find suitable accommodation.

However, the nearest other care home is located 30 miles away in Melvich, which has a similar capacity of just six residents.

Michelle Johnstone, NHS Highland’s area manager, said the planned closure was the better option than closing the facility at short notice.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision but this is the safest outcome for the residents of Caladh Sona.

“Without a planned closure there is a significant risk that the residents will have to be moved at extremely short notice due to the ongoing staffing shortages that we face in the sector.”

‘Extremely difficult decision’

NHS services across Scotland are under pressure to provide reliable care whilst trying to bring down long wait lists.

Inflationary pressures due to the cost-of-living crisis have also had an impact, with staff leaving the NHS and leaving gaps in healthcare services.

In the case of the Caladh Sona care home, it is further compounded by the remote location, which may discourage people from applying for positions.

The current situation is “not sustainable” says Mrs Johnstone, with staff working hard to cover when other staff are on holiday or absent.

The health board also says any permanent staff at Caladh Sona will be offered redeployment opportunities within the Sutherland district

However, there are currently only three Sutherland-based facilities run by NHS Highland, two located in Brora and one in Golspie.

“I want to reassure the local community that this decision will not have an impact on the redesign work which we have undertaken over the last few years.

“We are committed to strengthening health and social care services in Sutherland and across Highland and the new hub facility is planned to open in 2026, in line with the north coast redesign principles to help people stay in their communities by providing services as close to home as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The former Jimmy Saville house in Glen Coe is rapidly deteriorating, Image: Lauren Watt.
New pictures of 'Jimmy Savile' house in Glen Coe prompt fresh calls for action
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Caithess stock images Picture shows; Camps Bar. Wick. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 17/04/2023
Derelict site in Wick to be transformed with new seating area outside Camps Bar
Whyte and Mackay
Whyte and Mackay gets green light for Invergordon warehouse, despite concerns over the 'angel's…
The A82 between Altnafeadh and Achallader will be getting resurfaced. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A82 Highland roadworks to result in overnight closures and 23-mile detour for commuters
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Shetland building contractor has been fined ?9,000 for serious health and safety failings that left a worker with severe injuries Picture shows; The ladder against the house and the side from which Thomas Marshall fell. Property in Seafield, Lerwick. Supplied by Crown Office Date; Unknown
Building firm fined over worker's roof fall that caused severe brain injury
The proposed Shetland Way would take in some of the most spectacular sights on the islands. Image: Steve Mathieson/VisitScotland
New long-distance walking route in Shetland could generate £41 million for islands economy
Chairwoman of Dalwhinnie Community Council Jen Dickinson criticised Network Rail for spending more than £30,000 to install security gates and fencing at Ben Alder level crossing instead of finding a more appropriate solution. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Campaigners urge Network Rail to meet them to find solution to Dalwhinnie level crossing…
Raymond Mackintosh (left) playing against Inverness Thistle
Former striker's goal to attend reunion sees him travel across the world
Potholes are an increasing issue in Caithness Image: Caithness Roads Recovery.
Highland road campaigners call for pothole report to 'urgently' be released
Cyclists headed for a busy Etape Loch Ness finish line.
6,000 cyclists from 20 countries gear up for this year's Etape Loch Ness

Most Read

1
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
Jim Goodwin with Duk during his time as Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
To go with story by Adele Merson. Aberdeen City Council should within weeks have the power to force entry to council properties in order to install new smoke alarms. Picture shows; Aberdeen's Marischal College. . Marischal College, Aberdeen. . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council force entry to flats in multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms
7
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
9
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
10
Ross Jack
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
26 East Lodge Drive is an exceptional family home. All photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning Stonehaven home on the market for £549,000
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch - but owner is aiming for…
The new bins with orange lids are being rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Here's some of them already in place in Laurencekirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New orange bins rolling out in Aberdeenshire: All you need to know
Colourful London Marathon 2022 runners in action (Image: Bonnie Britain/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Tracy Mcglynn: We're running to help young people facing a mental health marathon
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson shakes hands with defender Mattie Pollock following the Dons' 1-0 win at Ross County on Friday. Image: SNS
Stats show Aberdeen’s defensive improvements under Barry Robson go far deeper than clean sheets…
Toni Nicol admitted stalking a man and threatening to burn down his mother's home. Image: DC Thomson.
Stalker sent victim image of herself carrying out sex act on another man
Education and Skills Secretary Jenny Gilruth (standing) is sworn in (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Angus Peter Campbell: Scottish languages seem bottom of priority list for SNP
Dickie's Pharmacy
Balmedie Pharmacy: New owners for only village chemist
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
What the Bon Accord Centre takeover could mean for Aberdeen

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]