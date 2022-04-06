Woman missing from West Yorkshire for a week could be in Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Woman missing from West Yorkshire for a week could be in Fort William

By David Mackay
April 6, 2022, 5:28 pm Updated: April 6, 2022, 5:59 pm
Lorna Tilford was seen in Fort William on April 1. Photo: Police Scotland
Lorna Tilford was seen in Fort William on April 1. Photo: Police Scotland

A woman who has been missing from West Yorkshire for a week is believed to be in the Fort William area.

Lorna Tilford was last seen in Wakefield on Wednesday March 30, with inquiries from officers suggesting she travelled by bus to Glasgow – before being seen in the Morrison’s supermarket in Fort William on Friday April 1.

The 51-year-old is described as being 5ft 10ins with short blonde hair with pink highlights.

When she was last seen she was wearing a dark waterproof coat, dark blue jeans, black gloves and brown boots.

Officers believe she may be carrying a black bag and have a blue walking pole.

Sergeant Leigh Brown said: “Although Lorna does not have any known connections in Fort William, she has travelled to the area and we are keen to speak to her to make sure she is safe and well.

“She has visited shops in Fort William so I am asking anyone who is out and about in the area to keep an eye out for her.

“Likewise, if guest houses, hotels and hostels have any information about her whereabouts please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 and quote incident number 0024 from April 6.

