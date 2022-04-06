Woman missing from West Yorkshire for a week could be in Fort William

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman who has been missing from West Yorkshire for a week is believed to be in the Fort William area.

Lorna Tilford was last seen in Wakefield on Wednesday March 30, with inquiries from officers suggesting she travelled by bus to Glasgow – before being seen in the Morrison’s supermarket in Fort William on Friday April 1.

The 51-year-old is described as being 5ft 10ins with short blonde hair with pink highlights.

When she was last seen she was wearing a dark waterproof coat, dark blue jeans, black gloves and brown boots.

Officers believe she may be carrying a black bag and have a blue walking pole.

Sergeant Leigh Brown said: “Although Lorna does not have any known connections in Fort William, she has travelled to the area and we are keen to speak to her to make sure she is safe and well.

“She has visited shops in Fort William so I am asking anyone who is out and about in the area to keep an eye out for her.

“Likewise, if guest houses, hotels and hostels have any information about her whereabouts please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 and quote incident number 0024 from April 6.