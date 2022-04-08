Appeal after three drivers hurt in A9 crash near Alness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Appeal after three drivers hurt in A9 crash near Alness

By Ellie Milne
April 8, 2022, 2:22 pm Updated: April 8, 2022, 3:31 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses following a three-vehicle crash near Alness

Police are investigating a crash that left three people in hospital.

The incident took place at around 5.30pm on the A9 Inverness to Perth road, near Rosskeen Church in Alness.

The road was restricted in both directions for almost two hours.

A grey Mazda 3 series, a blue Volvo S60 and a white Mercedes A-Class were involved in the crash.

All three drivers were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist with their investigation.

PC Neil Macdonald, from Alness Police Station, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

“I would urge anyone who was driving in the area at the time who has a dash-cam attached to their vehicle to review their footage and come forward with any information that may assist with our investigation.

“I would also urge anyone who witnessed the crash who has not yet come forward to contact police via 101, quoting incident 2434 of April 5, 2022.”

