Appeal after three drivers hurt in A9 crash near Alness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating a crash that left three people in hospital.

The incident took place at around 5.30pm on the A9 Inverness to Perth road, near Rosskeen Church in Alness.

The road was restricted in both directions for almost two hours.

A grey Mazda 3 series, a blue Volvo S60 and a white Mercedes A-Class were involved in the crash.

All three drivers were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist with their investigation.

PC Neil Macdonald, from Alness Police Station, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

“I would urge anyone who was driving in the area at the time who has a dash-cam attached to their vehicle to review their footage and come forward with any information that may assist with our investigation.

“I would also urge anyone who witnessed the crash who has not yet come forward to contact police via 101, quoting incident 2434 of April 5, 2022.”