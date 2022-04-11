Highland school children run nearly 15,000 miles as part region-wide challenge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Schoolchildren across the north have run nearly 15,000 miles as part of a challenge set by High Life Highland.

The HLH Virtual Running series encouraged children from across the region to get out and run in their local area throughout March.

Courses of 600m, 1,200m and 1,800m were set up across by the organisation’s Active School Team, with pupils encouraged to create their own routes to take part.

In total, 2,663 children from 58 local schools took part in the challenge, completing 20,247 runs within a month.

The top five schools for the most runs completed were:

Bridgend Primary School: 3,378

South Lodge Primary School: 2,729

Knockbreck Primary School: 1,811

Strathpeffer Primary School: 1,742

Beauly Primary School: 1,448

Caol Primary School came in eighth place clocking up 860 runs, with teacher Kerry Lamont saying: “The children really enjoyed getting out running each day.

“We have seen an improvement in the distance the children run over the four weeks, and in their focus in the afternoons, after completing this challenge each day. We hope to continue next term.”

HLH South Area sports development manager Andrea Mackenzie said: “We were hugely impressed with the number of schools who took the challenge on as a whole school, with 24 having 100% of their school roll taking part.

“We’re delighted that so many young people have got outside and active and, as well as the school effort, there were some fantastic individual achievements with some pupils out running each day trying to improve their times.”