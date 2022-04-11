Highland school children run nearly 15,000 miles as part region-wide challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland school children run nearly 15,000 miles as part region-wide challenge

By Ross Hempseed
April 11, 2022, 7:37 pm Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:40 am
Caol Primary School children came in 8th place with 860 runs.
Schoolchildren across the north have run nearly 15,000 miles as part of a challenge set by High Life Highland.

The HLH Virtual Running series encouraged children from across the region to get out and run in their local area throughout March.

Courses of 600m, 1,200m and 1,800m were set up across by the organisation’s Active School Team, with pupils encouraged to create their own routes to take part.

In total, 2,663 children from 58 local schools took part in the challenge, completing 20,247 runs within a month.

The top five schools for the most runs completed were:

  • Bridgend Primary School: 3,378
  • South Lodge Primary School: 2,729
  • Knockbreck Primary School: 1,811
  • Strathpeffer Primary School: 1,742
  • Beauly Primary School: 1,448

Caol Primary School came in eighth place clocking up 860 runs, with teacher Kerry Lamont saying: “The children really enjoyed getting out running each day.

“We have seen an improvement in the distance the children run over the four weeks, and in their focus in the afternoons, after completing this challenge each day. We hope to continue next term.”

HLH South Area sports development manager Andrea Mackenzie said: “We were hugely impressed with the number of schools who took the challenge on as a whole school, with 24 having 100% of their school roll taking part.

“We’re delighted that so many young people have got outside and active and, as well as the school effort, there were some fantastic individual achievements with some pupils out running each day trying to improve their times.”

