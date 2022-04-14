Seven crew members rescued near Outer Hebrides after fishing vessel sinks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crew members from a fishing vessel were safely rescued after their vessel sank off the Butt of Lewis.

Stornoway Coastguards got the call at 5am on Thursday morning.

Those on board were rescued by another fishing vessel that was nearby.

A spokesman for Stornoway Coastguard said: “We received a call of a satellite distress from a fishing vessel at 5am this morning.

“The vessel was 100 miles north to north-west of the Butt of Lewis. We later found out that the vessel had sunk.

“The seven crew members on board were rescued by a sister vessel. They are reportedly in shock and a bit shaken but otherwise unharmed.”

Crew are being taken back to the Faroe Islands by the sister vessel.

Mallaig lifeboat was also called out this morning at 3.21am to support a fishing vessel that had broken down two miles from Mallaig.

The vessel was towed back to Mallaig and all four persons on board were returned safely.