Post Office announce changes to Highland mobile postal services following review

The Post Office has reviewed the mobile service operating across 10 communities in the Highlands.

Operated by the postmistress for Dingwall, the mobile unit travels to Evanton, Ardross, Rosehall, Munlochy, Dochgarroch, Fores, Farr, Dalneigh, Hilton and Conon Bridge.

The service was started six months ago, restoring postal services to the smaller communities that had been without for several years.

It also provides a temporary service to the local communities of Dalneigh, Hilton and Conon Bridge while the Post Office seeks a more permanent solution.

Due to “technical reasons” the Post Office was unable to provide the mobile service at Glenmoriston as originally planned.

New operating times will be introduced from May 10 for Dochgarroch, Dalneigh, Dores, Hilton, Munlochy, Rosehall and Evanton.

There will also be a change of locations for Dores and Hilton.

Here is an updated list of locations and times where mobile services will be made available from May 10:

Evanton – Tuesday 8.45 – 10.45am/Thursday 12.15 – 2.15pm.

Ardross – Tuesday 11 – 11.30am.

Rosehall – Tuesday 12.15 – 1.15pm.

Conon Bridge – Tuesday 3 – 4pm/Thursday 9.15 – 10.15am.

Hilton – Wednesday 9.00 – 10.30am.

Farr – Wednesday 10.45 – 11.15am.

Dores – Wednesday 11.45 – 12.45am.

Dochgarroch – Wednesday 1.15 – 1.45pm.

Dalneigh – Wednesday 2 – 3.30pm.

Munlochy – Thursday 10.45 – 11.45am.

David Duff, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted with this brand-new Mobile Post Office serving these 10 communities, which restored Post Office service to these communities.

“We thank the postmaster for Dingwall for operating these mobile post offices as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The six month review has allowed us to make adjustments to the route, days and times that communities are visited.”

The Post Office is looking for public involvement to restore some of its services to the rural communities in the region. To get involved go to the Post Office website.