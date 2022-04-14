Post Office announce changes to Highland mobile postal services following review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Post Office announce changes to Highland mobile postal services following review

By Lauren Taylor
April 14, 2022, 7:06 pm
The Post Office has announced changes to the mobile postal services operating across Inverness and Highland.
The Post Office has reviewed the mobile service operating across 10 communities in the Highlands.

Operated by the postmistress for Dingwall, the mobile unit travels to Evanton, Ardross, Rosehall, Munlochy, Dochgarroch, Fores, Farr, Dalneigh, Hilton and Conon Bridge.

The service was started six months ago, restoring postal services to the smaller communities that had been without for several years.

It also provides a temporary service to the local communities of Dalneigh, Hilton and Conon Bridge while the Post Office seeks a more permanent solution.

Due to “technical reasons” the Post Office was unable to provide the mobile service at Glenmoriston as originally planned.

New operating times will be introduced from May 10 for Dochgarroch, Dalneigh, Dores, Hilton, Munlochy, Rosehall and Evanton.

There will also be a change of locations for Dores and Hilton.

Here is an updated list of locations and times where mobile services will be made available from May 10:

  • Evanton – Tuesday 8.45 – 10.45am/Thursday 12.15 – 2.15pm.
  • Ardross – Tuesday 11 – 11.30am.
  • Rosehall – Tuesday 12.15 – 1.15pm.
  • Conon Bridge – Tuesday 3 – 4pm/Thursday 9.15 – 10.15am.
  • Hilton – Wednesday 9.00 – 10.30am.
  • Farr – Wednesday 10.45 – 11.15am.
  • Dores – Wednesday 11.45 – 12.45am.
  • Dochgarroch – Wednesday 1.15 – 1.45pm.
  • Dalneigh – Wednesday 2 – 3.30pm.
  • Munlochy  – Thursday 10.45 – 11.45am.

David Duff, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted with this brand-new Mobile Post Office serving these 10 communities, which restored Post Office service to these communities.

“We thank the postmaster for Dingwall for operating these mobile post offices as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The six month review has allowed us to make adjustments to the route, days and times that communities are visited.”

The Post Office is looking for public involvement to restore some of its services to the rural communities in the region. To get involved go to the Post Office website.

