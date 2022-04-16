Lorry driver, 58, who died in A9 crash named by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lorry driver, 58, who died in A9 crash named by police

By Ellie Milne
April 16, 2022, 11:30 am Updated: April 16, 2022, 11:38 am
Gordon Innes, from Invergordon, died on Tuesday. Photo: Police Scotland.
A man who died in a five-vehicle crash near Alness on Tuesday has been named by police.

Gordon Innes, from Invergordon, died following the crash on the A9, north of the Skiach junction.

The incident involved two lorries and three cars, with Mr Innes being the driver and sole occupant of one of the lorries.

The 58-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, Mr Innes’s family said: “Gordon will be sorely missed. We would like to thank our family and friends for the support we have received in our time of need and at this difficult time we ask that our privacy is respected.”

The other drivers and passengers involved in the crash were checked over by the ambulance service but did not require hospital treatment.

The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours while an investigation was carried out.

Police have confirmed inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

Sergeant Kate Park, of the Dingwall Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Gordon’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and we continue to urge anyone with information, or possible dash-cam footage from the area, to call 101, quoting incident number 1197 of April 12.”

