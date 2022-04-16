Lorry driver, 58, who died in A9 crash named by police

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who died in a five-vehicle crash near Alness on Tuesday has been named by police.

Gordon Innes, from Invergordon, died following the crash on the A9, north of the Skiach junction.

The incident involved two lorries and three cars, with Mr Innes being the driver and sole occupant of one of the lorries.

The 58-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, Mr Innes’s family said: “Gordon will be sorely missed. We would like to thank our family and friends for the support we have received in our time of need and at this difficult time we ask that our privacy is respected.”

The other drivers and passengers involved in the crash were checked over by the ambulance service but did not require hospital treatment.

The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours while an investigation was carried out.

Police have confirmed inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

Sergeant Kate Park, of the Dingwall Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Gordon’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and we continue to urge anyone with information, or possible dash-cam footage from the area, to call 101, quoting incident number 1197 of April 12.”