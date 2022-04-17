Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with bus on A82 near Kilfinnan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with bus on A82 near Kilfinnan

By Michelle Henderson
April 17, 2022, 12:57 pm Updated: April 17, 2022, 5:46 pm
The A82 is closed in both directions at Kilfinnan.
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road.

Emergency services were called to the west coast trunk road shortly before 11am.

The road was shut in both directions at Kilfinnan for more than three hours as crews arrived on scene.

Both lanes have now reopened to motorists.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene around 10.50am.

Drivers were being asked to find an alternative route as crews remained at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 10.50am,  police were called to a report of a road crash involving a motorcyclist and a bus on the A82 north of Spean Bridge.

“The male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital and the road was fully reopened around 2.55pm.”

