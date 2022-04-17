Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with bus on A82 near Kilfinnan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road.

Emergency services were called to the west coast trunk road shortly before 11am.

The road was shut in both directions at Kilfinnan for more than three hours as crews arrived on scene.

Both lanes have now reopened to motorists.

CLEAR ❗️⌚️ 14.58#A82 now fully reopened at Kilfinnan following an earlier road traffic collision.@NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 17, 2022

Police and paramedics were called to the scene around 10.50am.

Drivers were being asked to find an alternative route as crews remained at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 10.50am, police were called to a report of a road crash involving a motorcyclist and a bus on the A82 north of Spean Bridge.

“The male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital and the road was fully reopened around 2.55pm.”