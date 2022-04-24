Thirty years on, friends tee up to remember former team mate Roddy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Friends of a former Inverness amateur footballer have marked the 30th anniversary of an event held in his memory.

A capacity field of 32 players in eight teams competed for the Roddy ‘Rosko’ Ross Memorial trophy at the King’s Golf Club.

Roddy was a founder member of the former Dalneigh FC team which played in the Inverness Welfare League and emerged from the 12th company Dalneigh Boys Brigade.

He was the uncle of former Clach player Chris Ross and ex Caley Thistle player Nick Ross.

Roddy died in a car accident in 1991, aged 35, and his former team mate Stewart Munro organised a football tournament in his memory the following year.

As players got older, the event switched to a golf competition.

After 25 years, Stewart stepped down as organiser, but still competes in the event which is now run by Roddy’s brother John.

Special group of friends

“It was a great turnout and a fitting way to mark the 30th anniversary”, said John.

“It’s fantastic that so many of Roddy’s friends, and now also their sons, continue to support this event, including several of the original Dalneigh team.

“It means so much to the family that it is still held after so long and it says a lot about the bond between this special group of friends.”

The competition, held in a Texas Scramble format, was won by Roddy Munro, Kevin Munro, Andy Connolly and Jamie Glass.

The event also paid tribute to former Dalneigh players George Christie, John Allison, Kevin Orrock, Phil Black and Gordon Bennett who have died since the tournament was first held.