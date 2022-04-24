Thirty years on, friends tee up to remember former team mate Roddy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Thirty years on, friends tee up to remember former team mate Roddy

By Stuart Findlay
April 24, 2022, 10:46 am
Winners of the 30th anniversary Roddy Ross Memorial trophy - Roddy Munro, Andy Connolly, Jamie Glass and Kevin Munro.
Friends of a former Inverness amateur footballer have marked the 30th anniversary of an event held in his memory.

A capacity field of 32 players in eight teams competed for the Roddy ‘Rosko’ Ross Memorial trophy at the King’s Golf Club.

Roddy was a founder member of the former Dalneigh FC team which played in the Inverness Welfare League and emerged from the 12th company Dalneigh Boys Brigade.

He was the uncle of former Clach player Chris Ross and ex Caley Thistle player Nick Ross.

Roddy died in a car accident in 1991, aged 35, and his former team mate Stewart Munro organised a football tournament in his memory the following year.

As players got older, the event switched to a golf competition.

After 25 years, Stewart stepped down as organiser, but still competes in the event which is now run by Roddy’s brother John.

Special group of friends

“It was a great turnout and a fitting way to mark the 30th anniversary”, said John.

“It’s fantastic that so many of Roddy’s friends, and now also their sons, continue to support this event, including several of the original Dalneigh team.

“It means so much to the family that it is still held after so long and it says a lot about the bond between this special group of friends.”

The original memorial event was held in 1992. Captains Stewart Munro and John Ross are seen with Roddy’s widow Linda and members of the 12th Co Boys Brigade. The memorial event later changed from a football match to a golf competition

The competition, held in a Texas Scramble format, was won by Roddy Munro, Kevin Munro, Andy Connolly and Jamie Glass.

The event also paid tribute to former Dalneigh players George Christie, John Allison, Kevin Orrock, Phil Black and Gordon Bennett who have died since the tournament was first held.

 

