Highland SNP group launches manifesto ahead of May’s local government election

The Highland SNP group has tonight launched its manifesto ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

Billed by the group as their “vision of hope” and “desire for change”, the 40-page brief outlines the promises candidates will be bound to if they are elected on May 5.

The group served as the official opposition to the independent administration from 2017 to 2022, and hopes to snatch the leadership this time around.

A total of 23 candidates have been put forward by the SNP, covering all but one of Highland Council’s 21 wards.

The only ward in which the group have not fielded a candidate is ward 11 – Caol and Mallaig, which is uncontested as only three candidates came forward for the three seats.

What are the key priorities for the SNP?

Inside its manifesto, the SNP candidates promise to protect the Highland economy, strengthen local infrastructure and provide homes and accommodation.

Particular focus has also been placed on caring for the local environment, education, health and wellbeing, as well as protecting and supporting the Highland society.

The group has also outlined the importance of promoting Gaelic and an active region as strong reasons why they believe voters should instil their faith in the group.

Could Inverness become City of Culture 2028?

A strategy is also promised to promote regeneration in town centres, with support also mooted for businesses to signpost areas and opportunities for funding and growth opportunities.

The SNP wants to “continue the positive impact of tourism on the Highland economy” by promoting destination managements like the NC500 and Outdoor Capital of the UK.

The group says it will continue investing in tourism infrastructure including passing places, public conveniences, waste disposal, increased amenity services and accommodation.

It also promises to facilitate efforts to submit a bid for Inverness to be in the running to become City of Culture 2028.

Promise of 2,000 new homes

Homes and education are another area the SNP feels is key for the next council term.

A minimum of 2,000 new social homes are promised during the five-year spell to meet the growing needs of Highland communities.

The SNP believes everyone should be entitle to a “safe, warm home” that is affordable, and say they remain “committed to ensuring this becomes a reality”.

Additional training for additional support needs (ASN) staff is proposed, with efforts also proposed to improve attainment.

A promise to improve the school estate is made, including identifying where new buildings are required and needed most.

Infrastructure and road improvements key

Road improvements are a hot topic among voters.

The SNP promises to continue working on improvements to the A9, A96, Corran Ferry and Stromeferry bypass with a proposal to conduct a review of Highland Council’s winter maintenance programme.

The review would shift budget constraints from the roads budget to “ensure each area has an efficient programme in place” to meet its needs and requirements.

The SNP also promise to provide greater support to aid in reducing the stigma around mental health, and say they will support the social care sector to allow people to live independently for “as long as possible”.

A commitment has also been made to ensure the number of looked after children placed outside of the Highland Council are is reduced, with a promise to improve welfare conditions of the vulnerable group.

Lastly, the SNP say they will keep council tax increases to an “absolute minimum” where budget increases mean they are unavoidable.

‘New vision for Highland’

Raymond Bremner, leader of the SNP Highland Council group, says the group is committed to delivering a “better, brighter and more positive future for all our Highland communities”.

He says each SNP candidate will ensure that areas have a “strong voice” at council and are determined to make sure “no area is disadvantaged in favour of another”.

Mr Bremner added that the impact of Covid and Brexit cannot be ignored, but promises a “new vision for Highland”.

Voters will take to the polls on May 5 with the results declared on May 6.