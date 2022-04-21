Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after A9 crash near Aviemore By Denny Andonova April 21, 2022, 1:52 pm Updated: April 21, 2022, 6:58 pm Police officers at the scene. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on the A9 Inverness to Aviemore road. Police were called to an incident on the road near Boat of Garten at around 12.50pm on Thursday. They remained on the scene for over five hours, with the road closed to traffic in both carriages. The road reopened at about 6.30pm. Police tweeted: “Emergency services attended and a man, the driver of one of the vehicles, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with serious injuries.” Two vehicles were involved in the incident. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Investigation launched after A9 Aviemore campervan and van crash that gave driver, 77, serious injuries Ambulance crews called to A835 Tore roundabout crash Motorcyclist dies after crash with lorry on A82 near Tarbet Man, 41, charged following three-car crash on A96 at Ardersier junction