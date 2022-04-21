Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after A9 crash near Aviemore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on the A9 Inverness to Aviemore road.

Police were called to an incident on the road near Boat of Garten at around 12.50pm on Thursday.

They remained on the scene for over five hours, with the road closed to traffic in both carriages.

The road reopened at about 6.30pm.

Police tweeted: “Emergency services attended and a man, the driver of one of the vehicles, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with serious injuries.”