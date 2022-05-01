Cost of living crisis top of the agenda for Highland Labour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Addressing the cost of living crisis and supporting locals are the main priorities of the Highland branch of Scottish Labour for the upcoming local council elections.

Fielding a total of 14 candidates on May 5, the party is seeking to return more than their current three within the chamber.

The party claim a vote for Labour is putting voters, their families and communities first.

Too many making the ‘impossible choice’

Addressing the cost of living crisis has been outlined as a key priority for candidates.

Labour say they feel across Highland that the SNP and Conservatives “don’t understand, or care, just how bad things are and have no plans to make real, meaningful change”.

They say too many people face the “impossible choice” between heating and eating.

Joint working to address challenges

Labour say they will tackle the crisis by working collaboratively at Highland Council, Holyrood and Westminster in a bid to reduce household bills.

As much as £600 could be saved, according to Labour, if a windfall tax is implemented on oil and gas giants, who they claim make £44,000 per minute.

They also say the UK Government should provide a £200 payment grant – not a loan – to aid with bills.

Labour are calling for a £400 payment for those families most in need, with a £100 rebate on water rates for every household.

They also propose a freeze on rail fares and water rates.

Promise to abolish ‘unfair council tax’

Labour say its plan would deliver over £1,000 of support to those in need.

They promise to abolish unfair council tax, upgrade the energy efficiency of people’s homes and propose a publicly-owned energy company to bring down bills.

Harnessing renewable energy and generating the biggest yield locally is also proposed as one way Labour believe they can best serve the people of the Highlands.

Community benefit fund must become immediate priority for next council

Generating a fair share of income from the development of natural resources, such as wind, wave, tidal and hydro energy, would help create a communities wealth building fund.

Successful models found in Aberdeen, Ayrshire and the Western Isles generate approximately £2m in local communities each year. Labour wish to see this replicated in Highland.

The party says the current arrangement favours private profit over community benefit and that, at present, there is no way to create a fund to support the 21 wards across Highland.

The party says the only way this could successfully be done is by having a community owned asset. They believe this needs to take “ immediate priority for the next council on May 6”.

Promise to push power out of Holyrood

The party concludes its manifesto by stating that if voters put their faith in its candidates, it will dedicate its time to building better communities and will do “everything in their power to tackle the cost of living crisis”.

The promise is to “make politicians in Edinburgh and London wake up to the harsh reality of rising bills”.

Labour says it will demand an end to “brutal SNP and Tory cuts” to local services. They promise to empower local communities by pushing power out of Holyrood.

Green affordable local public transport is proposed.

Promise to bring ‘real change’

Labour says the election is their opportunity to speak with people to hear their hopes, concerns and aspirations.

The party says: “On May 5, vote Scottish Labour to elect local Highland champions who will bring about real, meaningful and sustainable change, putting you, your family and your community first.”

142 battle it out for a seat in council chamber

A total of 142 candidates have put their names forward for election on May 5.

Seventy-one seats are up for grabs across 20 multi-member wards.

The full breakdown of allegiances to parties is as follows:

Independent – 40

Other – 12

Scottish Conservative and Unionist – 21

Scottish Green Party – 11

Scottish Labour Party – 14

Scottish Liberal Democrats – 21

Scottish National Party (SNP) – 23