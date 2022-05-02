‘Anything is possible’: Oban athlete, 7, brings home five medals from national Dwarf games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Anything is possible’: Oban athlete, 7, brings home five medals from national Dwarf games

By Louise Glen
May 2, 2022, 5:31 pm Updated: May 2, 2022, 5:32 pm
Lewis West with Olympian Ellie Simmonds at the National Dwarf Games. Picture by Graham West.
Lewis West with Olympian Ellie Simmonds at the National Dwarf Games. Picture by Graham West.

A determined seven-year old athlete from Oban has powered his way to one gold and four silver medals at the Dwarf Sports Association Games.

After missing out for two years due to the pandemic, Lewis West, a pupil at Dunbeg Primary School, took part in the national competition over the weekend.

The West family made a 750-mile round trip to take part in the games that are held in Wolverhampton.

Lewis got to meet with friends and celebrities

As well as being able to compete in events with other young people, Lewis got to meet up with friends and celebrities at the games.

The last time Lewis West took part at the National Dwarf Games, he was five. Picture supplied by Graham West.

Proud dad Graham West said the event allowed his son who was born with restricted growth to meet up with other young people with a similar condition.

He said socialising with other children and young people was as equally important as the games themselves.

Mr West, who runs the Go Naked Veg shop in Oban with wife Catriona, said: “There is a one in 80,000 chance of people of average height having a child with restricted growth.

“So living where we do in Argyll, where it is somewhat remote and rural, for Lewis to meet other children with restricted growth it can be quite difficult. So the National Dwarf Games are really special.

Really hope nobody is getting board of these post but I make no apology, Lewis is doing amazing adding to his 2 silver…

Posted by Go Naked Veg on Sunday, 1 May 2022

“We are all buzzing from it. It is a full on weekend from Friday to Monday.

“Lewis started going to the National Dwarf Games when he was two and the last two years have been cancelled.

Lewis ‘melted’ his parents heart

“When he was five, Lewis took part but he wasn’t really that competitive – we had to keep reminding him what he had to do.”

But this year, two years on from the last games, Lewis was said to have “melted” his parents hearts.

This year Lewis competed in running in two different lengths the 10-metre and 20-metre races, where he took a silver medal in both.

His team picked up gold in the hockey event, and a silver for football.

Lewis West with dad Graham and actor Warwick Davis at a previous National Dwarf Games. Picture by Graham West.

Mr West explained walking or running any distance can be difficult with this particular disability – so every step was an achievement.

After receiving funding from the Dwarf Sports Association, Lewis has been using a specially adapted pedal bike. He completed at the cycling events on his bike, with a little help from dad and mum.

Lewis needed moral support to take part in the cycling

“Lewis needed us to be right with him when he was cycling. That meant running alongside and barely touching his t-shirt. But it gave him the confidence he needed and we got confirmation he has won the silver in cycling as well.

“Saying we are proud doesn’t even come close.”

Mr West continued: “What the games are really all about is letting kids know that they are not out there alone. They are about letting kids know that they are not restricted in spite of their disability and they can achieve their dreams.

“Anything is possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]