Habits are changing, but shoppers show promising start to return to stores

Shoppers are slowly returning to the stores, but habits are changing after more than two years of restrictions.

Commuters, tourists and even a vaccination clinic have helped boost retail footfall in the centre of Inverness.

Those who venture out are spending more and changing when they shop, with Saturdays no longer the busiest day in the Highland capital.

Inverness in line with Scottish average figures

The Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness is on a par with new Scottish figures released today showing footfall is 6.3 percentage points better than March, but down 14.8% on 2019.

Shopping Centre footfall was down 20% on 2019, but improved on the March 2022 figure which showed a decline of 32%.

The data was compiled by the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) and Sensormatic Solutions.

SRC director David Lonsdale said: “April saw a more promising set of figures for visits to stores in Scotland.

“Buoyed by the easing of Covid restrictions and the return of commuters and tourism, the uplift in shopper footfall was particularly noticeable in our city centres and shopping centres.

“Of course, one swallow does not make a summer, and it remains true that visits to stores are still somewhat shy of pre-pandemic levels.”

He said several indicators, such as retail sales, shop vacancies and shopper footfall, are pointing in a more favourable direction.

“The challenge will be to sustain this improvement in the months ahead as economic headwinds affecting both consumer and business sentiment and spending power exert their grip.”

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, says the figures show only store visits rather than sales.

“As shoppers feel the pinch of the rising cost-of-living and face downward pressures on their disposable incomes, conversions and basket sizes risk being reduced.

Retailers need to work harder

“So retailers, especially non-discounters or value brands, will need to work even harder to earn share of wallet and shopper loyalty in-store.”

Jackie Cuddy, manager of the Eastgate Centre, said it is very much in line with the Scottish average figures for March and April.

She said in most cases sales are outperforming footfall, with some retailers achieving sales figures equal to 2019.

“Shoppers are making fewer visits but spending more per visit so retailers’ conversions and AVT (average value per transaction) are high.

“In the Highlands this is probably compounded by the geographical location and the cost of petrol.

“Retailers are also seeing tourists starting to return and at a recent tenants meeting most felt that April had been a turning point.”

She said retailers are noticing local people are buying more now for holidays, with at least one travel agent seeing a rise in bookings.

A NHS Highland vaccination clinic set up in the centre has also boosted numbers: “Retailers have reported that a lot of people visiting it, who are out for the first time, then go on to shop.”

Saturday no longer the best trading day for stores

Habits have also changed: “Saturdays are not now the best trading day, this can as easily be a Tuesday.

“Maybe people have reassessed their values and are spending weekend with family.”

But some shoppers have still to return to pre-pandemic routine: “There is definitely a core of people still not coming out,” says Jackie.

“Every day retailers see somebody who says it is their first time out.”

