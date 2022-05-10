Buzzing: Green Hive in Nairn shortlisted for national charity award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buzzing: Green Hive in Nairn shortlisted for national charity award

By Louise Glen
May 10, 2022, 8:56 am
Sola Ogunyemi, Gillian Cummins and Andy MacVicar making a birdhouse at a Green Hive event. Picture: Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Sola Ogunyemi, Gillian Cummins and Andy MacVicar making a birdhouse at a Green Hive event. Picture: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

A Nairn charity that gives unwanted plastics a new lease of life has been shortlisted for an award.

Green Hive is a finalist in the climate conscious category of the Scottish Charity Awards, and the team is encouraging people to vote for them.

The group support local people with workshops and groups that focus on environmental solutions.

They turn plastic that can’t be recycled into items such as clocks, birdhouses and public benches, and fabrics into tote bags.

Members also use materials they find on their regular beach cleans.

Neil Mapes at the Green Hive in Nairn. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Media

‘Please vote for Green Hive’

Neil Mapes, chief operations officer said: “Please vote for Green Hive in this year’s Scottish Charity Awards because it will mean so much to all our volunteers, our small staff team and the wider community who are working better together for a happier Nairnshire.”

It has been a busy 12 months for the charity, which was presented with the Queen’s Awards for Voluntary Service in September. The accolade was presented during a visit from the Duchess of Rothesay.

Run annually by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO), the Scottish Charity Awards celebrate the best of Scotland’s voluntary sector.

Anna Fowlie, chief executive of SCVO, said: “The Scottish Charity Awards are a unique opportunity to celebrate the fantastic work of charities, community organisations and social enterprises across Scotland.

“The entries this year are as fabulous as ever and the 44 finalists come in all shapes and sizes.

Sola Ogunyemi, enterprise Project assistant, producing recycled plastic sheeting for schools. Picture Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Each one making a huge difference

“Every one of them is making a huge difference – they make Scotland a better place to live and I’m very much looking forward to meeting them in June.”

She continued: “This is your chance to vote for your favourite in the People’s Choice Award, so please offer your support.”

While a judging panel will determine the winners under nine distinct categories. Members of the public can have their say by voting for their favourite overall entry in the People’s Choice Award – by visiting scvo.scot/vote – before 5pm on Friday, May 20.

