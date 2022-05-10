Buzzing: Green Hive in Nairn shortlisted for national charity award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Nairn charity that gives unwanted plastics a new lease of life has been shortlisted for an award.

Green Hive is a finalist in the climate conscious category of the Scottish Charity Awards, and the team is encouraging people to vote for them.

The group support local people with workshops and groups that focus on environmental solutions.

They turn plastic that can’t be recycled into items such as clocks, birdhouses and public benches, and fabrics into tote bags.

Members also use materials they find on their regular beach cleans.

‘Please vote for Green Hive’

Neil Mapes, chief operations officer said: “Please vote for Green Hive in this year’s Scottish Charity Awards because it will mean so much to all our volunteers, our small staff team and the wider community who are working better together for a happier Nairnshire.”

It has been a busy 12 months for the charity, which was presented with the Queen’s Awards for Voluntary Service in September. The accolade was presented during a visit from the Duchess of Rothesay.

Run annually by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO), the Scottish Charity Awards celebrate the best of Scotland’s voluntary sector.

Anna Fowlie, chief executive of SCVO, said: “The Scottish Charity Awards are a unique opportunity to celebrate the fantastic work of charities, community organisations and social enterprises across Scotland.

“The entries this year are as fabulous as ever and the 44 finalists come in all shapes and sizes.

Each one making a huge difference

“Every one of them is making a huge difference – they make Scotland a better place to live and I’m very much looking forward to meeting them in June.”

She continued: “This is your chance to vote for your favourite in the People’s Choice Award, so please offer your support.”

While a judging panel will determine the winners under nine distinct categories. Members of the public can have their say by voting for their favourite overall entry in the People’s Choice Award – by visiting scvo.scot/vote – before 5pm on Friday, May 20.