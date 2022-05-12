MSP: NC500 speeding is ‘really frightening’ for those living on route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MSP: NC500 speeding is ‘really frightening’ for those living on route

By Lauren Robertson
May 12, 2022, 9:59 am Updated: May 12, 2022, 12:00 pm
A motorhome on the NC500 in Sutherland
Residents along the NC500 have been speaking to their local MSP about speeding cars. Picture by Sandy McCook.

With visitor numbers on the NC500 route expected to be high again this summer, a local MSP has highlighted the importance of driving responsibly.

Maree Todd, MSP for Caithness, Sutherland and Ross, said fast drivers can be “really frightening” for those living along the popular tourist route around the north of Scotland.

She said that though the economy of many of these communities relies on the tourism the route brings in, some fail to remember that people living there need to be able to go about their daily lives.

“We want to welcome visitors, our economy needs visitors,” she told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland.

“But, people need to remember that this is our home and treat it with respect.”

Speeds of almost 150mph

Speeding on the NC500 is a common problem, with Mrs Todd explaining there are drivers going too fast and trying to complete the route within a certain time period “day in, day out”.

Earlier this month, an English estate owner was facing court over an allegation he reached speeds of almost 150mph on the road.

Mrs Todd said problems also arise when large convoys try to travel together, creating a gridlock when two groups meet, and also when people drive too slowly and fail to pull in and let traffic go by.

Caithness, Sutherland and Ross MSP, Maree Todd.

Visitor numbers to the region have risen in recent years, which has caused a number of problems according to Mrs Todd: “[The speeding is] on a background of a couple of years of quite high visitor numbers where we’ve had some challenges with litter and irresponsible behaviour.”

When asked what could be done to reduce this antisocial behaviour and speeding, she said investing in infrastructure, such as parking facilities and improving the road surface, would be an “important part” of the solution.

She added: “It is a difficult message to get across but we’re trying really hard with all sorts of means and working closely with partners.”

