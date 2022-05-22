Tom Stephens reported missing from Isle of Skye as family grow concerned

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing to find a missing man from the Isle of Skye.

The family of Tom Stephens, 72, from the Breakish area, say they are increasingly concerned.

He was last in contact with family at around 5pm on Saturday night, he has not been seen or heard from since.

A police spokesman said: “Officers on the Isle of Skye are appealing for help to find Tom Stephens who is missing from the Breakish area.

Out of character

“Tom was last in contact with family around 5pm on Saturday, 21 May but hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

“Tom is described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with a grey beard and grey/black hair. Tom is also known to walk with a limp.

“It is out of character for Tom not to be in contact with family and they are becoming increasingly concerned.

“Anyone who may have seen Tom since 5pm on Saturday, May 21, or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1019 of May 22.”